Locsanity Announces Winners of the Inaugural Community Impact Awards at LOCnificent Fest 7.0

Marcelle Lashley-Kaboré and Keisha Charmaine Felix Recognized for Transformative Community Impact

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locsanity is proud to announce the winners of the first-ever Locsanity Community Impact Awards, honoring individuals who exemplify leadership, creativity, and dedication to uplifting their communities. The winners were revealed at the LOCnificent Fest 7.0 event held on Sunday, October 5, 2025, in Brooklyn, NY.In the Loc Legacy category, Keisha Charmaine Felix was honored for her decades-long commitment to her loc journey and her tireless efforts as an influencer, coach, content creator, author, and entrepreneur. In the Crowned in Community category, Marcelle Lashley-Kaboré was recognized for her outstanding leadership and impactful community work with her nonprofit, Girls With Knowledge, and her work as a 5x Emmy Award-winning film producer.Each recipient received an official award and a $1,500 cash prize in recognition of their contributions.Lovaeta Amoako, creator of LOCnificent Fest, shared:“We are grateful to Locsanity for partnering with us to highlight and celebrate these powerful changemakers. Both Keisha and Marcelle embody the spirit of LOCnificent Fest, showing us how culture and community impact go hand in hand.”Charmaine James, founder of Locsanity, expressed her enthusiasm:“Congratulations to Keisha and Marcelle on this well-deserved recognition. At Locsanity, we are committed to uplifting the loc community. It brings me great joy to celebrate individuals who dedicate themselves to inspiring and empowering others. Their work is beyond commendable; it is absolutely inspiring!”The Locsanity Community Impact Awards will return in 2026, continuing the mission of honoring those who use their platforms and passions to make a lasting difference.About LocsanityLocsanity is a Coral Springs, Florida-based manufacturer specializing in loc, natural hair, and personal care products. The brand offers a diverse range of over 60 plant-based formulations designed to nourish and support both locs and loose natural hair. Locsanity has been featured in notable outlets including BuzzFeed, Hello! Magazine, Stylecraze, and Hair World Magazine. For more information, visit www.locsanity.com About LOCnificent FestLOCnificent Fest is a vibrant annual celebration dedicated to the beauty, versatility, and rich culture of locs and natural hair. Now in its seventh year, this intimate festival brings together enthusiasts, talented stylists, knowledgeable educators, innovative vendors, and passionate community members for an immersive experience featuring hair showcases and demonstrations, music, performances, valuable networking opportunities, and a strong sense of community building. For more information, visit www.locnificentfest.com

