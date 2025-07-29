Job Announcement: Assistant State's Attorney

Position: Assistant State’s Attorney

Salary: $90,319.86 - $128,774.51 (DOE)

Deadline to Apply: August 13, 2025

The Grand Forks County State Attorney’s Office is seeking a dedicated and highly motivated attorney to serve as an Assistant State’s Attorney. This role offers a unique opportunity to be part of a team that upholds justice, protects public safety, and serves the community with integrity. The successful candidate will be responsible for prosecuting criminal cases on behalf of the State and legal representation in civil matters relating to the County and its’ entitles.

Duties and Responsibilities: FULL JOB DESCRIPTION

Status/Shift Details: Full-time, benefit eligible, Monday – Friday, 40 hours per week. This role might experience variation in work hours and days to support the department and County needs. This position is not eligible for remote work.

How to Apply: A Grand Forks County Application must be completed and submitted with a resume and cover letter. Applicants seeking Veteran’s Preference must submit form DD214 along with their application. If applicant is within 3 years of law school graduation, the applicant must also submit a law school transcript and writing sample.

Grand Forks County's APPLICATION is fillable and can be submitted to human.resources@gfcounty.org. Applications are also available at 151 South 4th Street, 1st floor (tax and finance), Grand Forks, ND 58201. The application is located HERE.

Basic Requirements: Completion of Juris Doctorate Degree and a North Dakota license to practice law or eligibility for licensure in the State of North Dakota. Legal Experience preferred but not necessary.

Benefits: While employed at Grand Forks County, you will receive a generous number of paid holidays, paid time off, benefits, and retirement. Did you know that that Grand Forks County participates in NDPERS Retirement - 16.26% and employees only have to contribute 2% and the County pays the rest! For employees hired on or after January 1,2025, you will be enrolled in the Defined Compensation 2025 plan (DC25) at the rate of 9.26% of your gross salary. The County contributes 7.26% and the Employee contributes 2%, with an option for an additional 3% employee contribution and County match. Check out all of our great benefits HERE!

Selection Process: Prospective employees may undergo a thorough background investigation and may include a drug/ alcohol screening. Each applicant’s education, training, and experience will be rated based on the required application materials submitted and the top-scoring candidates will be forwarded for further consideration.

Reasonable Accommodations: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance in the selection process, please notify the Human Resources Department Office, in writing, at the time of application.

The County of Grand Forks is an at-will employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status. Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.