Poppy’s Peach Stand Returns to Bath Garden Center for Peak Summer Produce Season

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Garden Center & Nursery announces the return of Poppy’s Peach Stand , now open daily through September. Located at 2000 E. Prospect Road in Fort Collins, the seasonal stand features fresh-picked Palisade peaches, sourced directly from McLean Farms in Palisade, Colorado.Deliveries from McLean Farms arrive every Friday, ensuring customers have access to peak-season produce throughout the summer. Founded in 1934, McLean Farms has grown peaches on its 50-acre orchard since 2003, gaining a strong reputation for quality fruit across Colorado.Poppy’s Peach Stand also offers branded merchandise, including t-shirts, hats, and stickers. Open seven days a week, Northern Colorado residents can browse Poppy’s Peach Stand:Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Due to high demand, availability may vary, so calling ahead is recommended: 970-484-5022.A fixture in Northern Colorado since 1965, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is a family-operated business known for its naturally grown plants and commitment to local partnerships. The addition of Poppy’s Peach Stand underscores the center’s focus on seasonal, locally sourced offerings that reflect the community’s values.About the Company:Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

