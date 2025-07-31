Virginia Commercial Contractor Scott-Long Construction Completes Station Auto Wash Express Project

Scott Long Construction logo Metro DC Commercial Construction project Station Auto Wash Now Open for Business Station Car Wash Exterior Built By Commercial Contractor Scott-Long Construction

This technology is a huge advantage. By reducing water and sewer costs by 65-75% on average, the system helps conserve water resources and minimize the environmental impact of car wash operations.” — Ryan Magazzine, co-owner and operator of Station Auto Wash

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott-Long Construction (SLC), a commercial construction company based in the Washington Metropolitan Region, is proud to announce the completion of the Station Auto Wash Express project in Sterling, Virginia.As the commercial contractor for the project, Scott-Long Construction incorporated a PurClean™ water recycling system from National Carwash Solutions, which not only offers cost savings and operational efficiency but also prioritizes environmental sustainability. This allows Station Auto Wash to offer customers unparalleled levels of clean water that is free of solid contaminants in the water supply.“This technology is a huge advantage. By reducing water and sewer costs by 65-75% on average, the system helps conserve water resources and minimize the environmental impact of car wash operations,” said Ryan Magazzine, co-owner and operator of Station Auto Wash. “Scott-Long has built two car washes for us in the past and we felt that their experience, expertise, professionalism, and collaborative team-based approach made them the perfect choice to build this new exciting express model.”The new express wash provides a quality wash experience through the ultra-modern 150-foot wash tunnel with enhanced LED lighting, as well as three pay stations featuring license plate reader technology and a specially designed wash menu. The soft-touch wash tunnel is equipped with a dual belt conveyor system with the ability to wash three cars per minute. The vehicles are then dried in a drying chamber equipped with 17 blowers with a total 255 horsepower. Self-service vacuum stations feature extra wide parking spaces and additional enhancements to improve customer convenience.About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction is an ongoing leader in the development and commercial construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.