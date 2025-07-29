26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) to Hold Active Shooter Exercise on September 12, 2025

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Mecklenburg County Court Security Committee, will be holding an active shooter training exercise inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, 832 East 4th Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, the afternoon of Friday, September 12, 2025. An administrative order has been issued to close the courthouse to the public during this time. Any member of the public who needs to file documents after 12:00 PM can do so at the Criminal Magistrates’ Office at 801 East 4th Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 directly across the street from the courthouse. The Sheriff’s Office will begin clearing the courthouse of all unauthorized personnel and staging for the exercise from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. The training exercise will be held from 1:00 PM. to 5:00 PM.

As court leaders, we are concerned about the well-being of our personnel and customers. Court officials seek to provide a safe and secure environment and to have proper measures in place for responding to emergency situations should they occur. Effective crisis planning, response, and recovery capabilities are essential to meet this objective. We are pleased to partner with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office to offer this exercise in keeping with best practices and in an effort to ensure the safety of court personnel and the public.

Potential threats and harm can present in many forms: extreme weather, fire, and various acts of violence. The primary purposes of an armed assailant exercise are to build knowledge and skills for responding when presented with an active shooter and to help law enforcement, first responders, and court leaders identify and correct deficiencies in knowledge, communication, coordination, and decision-making. Court officials seek to save lives by preparing and empowering courthouse tenants to respond appropriately should the need ever arise.

Members of the public will not be allowed inside the courthouse during the staging and execution of the training exercise. Road closures and delays in the vicinity surrounding the courthouse during the training exercise are expected. Parking on courthouse property will also not be available.