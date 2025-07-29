One of the Largest Hands-On Volunteer Events in America This Year is Coming to North Texas

Tango Charities to Host Milestone Feed The City 2K at Texas Live with 3,500+ Volunteers Packing 50,000 Meals for Local Kids and Families

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, September 27, Tango Charities will host one of the biggest hands-on volunteer events in the country this year: Feed The City 2K, held at Texas Live in Arlington, Texas. The milestone event, celebrating the 2,000th Feed The City event, will bring together more than 3,500 volunteers to pack over 50,000 meals for children and families in need across North Texas.“Feed The City 2K is more than just our 2,000th event; it’s a celebration of what’s possible when a community shows up with purpose,” said Nick Marino Jr., Executive Director of Tango Charities. “This is what people-powered change looks like: thousands of volunteers standing side by side to ensure our neighbors have food on the table. We believe that when people come together to serve, real impact happens, and this is just the beginning.”The event is free, family-friendly, and open to all ages, with groups, families, and individuals encouraged to register. Immediately following the meal-packing experience, volunteers will be treated to a free concert hosted by New Country 96.3, creating a powerful and celebratory close to the day.Feed The City 2K is powered by a growing list of generous sponsors, led by title sponsor ShiftKey , and joined by Amazon, Creason & Co., Next Level Staffing, and Merit Financial.“Food insecurity is a challenge that impacts countless members of our community. Having grown up facing similar hardships at times, this cause hits home for me,” said Mike Vitek, CEO of ShiftKey. “ShiftKey is proud to be a sponsor of Feed The City 2K this year to bring awareness to the needs in our community. As CEO, I do my best to lead by example. Giving my time to this event with my family and our employees is a demonstration of our values, and we believe that every member of our community deserves to be free from worrying about where their next meal will come from, or whether it will be there at all. ShiftKey will always be committed to the city where we were founded, and is proud to support the Dallas community in feeding families in need.”Since its inception, Tango Charities has hosted nearly 2,000 Feed The City events, mobilized over 100,000 volunteers, and provided more than 7.8 million meals in 63 cities, 14 states, and 5 countries. In 2025, the nonprofit is projected to deliver over 1 million meals through its 40 monthly Feed The City events across the U.S.All sponsorships are 100% tax-deductible and directly fund the food used for the meals packed at the event. Businesses and individuals interested in supporting the event or bringing a volunteer group can learn more at: www.tangocharities.org/2k

