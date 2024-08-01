Tango Charities to Celebrate Feeding 7 Million People at LARGEST Feed The City Ever with FREE Concert & Volunteering

Join Tango Charities along with New Country 96.3 and U.S. Anesthesia Partners at Texas Live on September 14 to provide over 30,000 meals to children in need.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tango Charities , in partnership with New Country 96.3, proudly announces the LARGEST Feed The City Ever, scheduled for Saturday, September 14, at Texas Live in Arlington, TX. This monumental event will celebrate the remarkable achievement of providing 7 million meals to those in need, a milestone that highlights our commitment to fighting hunger and making a significant impact in our communities.We are honored to have U.S. Anesthesia Partners as our Title Sponsor for this historic event. Their dedication to community support aligns seamlessly with the mission of Tango Charities. “We’re glad to team with Tango Charities to help address food insecurity among children here in North Texas,” said USAP Chairman Dr. Scott Holliday. “Our clinicians are available to care for patients around the clock each day in the operating room. But we’re also available for our communities outside the operating room via our USAP Cares program, which is designed to improve health and well-being, education, and overall livability in the communities where we live and work,” Holliday said.“This event represents more than just a meal; it represents hope, community, and the power of collective action,” said Nick Marino Jr., Chief Hunger Officer at Tango Charities. “By providing over 30,000 meals to kids in need, we are addressing hunger and inspiring others to join the fight against food insecurity. Our goal is to show that we can achieve incredible things when we come together.”Join Tango Charities and friends on Saturday, September 14, for the LARGEST FEED THE CITY EVER! This event is free and open to the entire community. You will have the opportunity to volunteer and make a difference, and you will also enjoy a free concert hosted by our friends at New Country 96.3.Event Details:Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024Location: Texas Live, Arlington, TXTime:• 7:30 AM - Doors Open• 9:00 AM - Doors Close (no further entry permitted)• 9:05 AM - Announcements• 9:20 AM - Event Starts• 10:20 AM - Event Ends• 11:15 AM - Concert BeginsWhat to Bring: This is a free event, and you are not required to bring anything besides yourself! However, you must RSVP to attend - free tickets are now available!Who Can Attend: This is a family-friendly event for all ages. A parent or guardian must accompany children 17 and under. We have had participants as young as three years old at our events.What to Wear: Event shirts will be available for $15 each. Please pull back long hair or wear a ball cap, and wear closed-toe shoes for safety.Parking: Parking is free in the B Lot outside of Globe Life.For more information and to RSVP for the event, please visit [Your Website].About Tango CharitiesTango Charities is dedicated to combating food insecurity through innovative and impactful events like Feed The City. Since its inception, Tango Charities has provided millions of meals to those in need, fostering a sense of community and support for the most vulnerable populations.About US Anesthesia Partners (USAP)USAP is a leading single-specialty anesthesia practice dedicated to providing high-quality anesthesia services to over 2 million patients across the nation annually. With over 4,500 clinicians and expertise in many anesthesia subspecialties, including pediatric, cardiac and OB anesthesia, USAP sets the standard for high-quality patient care.