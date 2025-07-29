Contact: (315) 428-4351

Release Date: July 27, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Open House on Contract Five of the I-81 Viaduct Project, Focusing on the Construction of Business Loop 81 on the Southside of the City of Syracuse

August 13 Meeting to Highlight the Build Out of Southern Business Loop 81 from East Colvin Street to Burt Street, the Construction of a New Roundabout at Van Buren Street and a New Exit at Colvin Street Meeting to Also Feature Safety and Access Enhancements, Construction Schedule, Environmental Commitments and Community Health Protections The New York State Department of Transportation will host an open house on Wednesday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. pertaining to construction on Interstate 81 between East Colvin Street and Burt Street in the City of Syracuse as part of contract five of the I-81 Viaduct Project. The informal, open-house-style meeting will be held at the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central, 258 East Adams Street, in Syracuse. Project renderings will be available for review and NYSDOT representatives, along with the Prime Contractor, will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned. Contract 5 construction is centered around Syracuse’s Southside. Work includes reconstructing and converting existing Interstate 81 to future Business Loop 81, from just south of East Colvin Street to Burt Street, where the highway will gradually become street grade. Traffic calming measures along future Business Loop 81 and a roundabout at future Business Loop 81 and Van Buren Street will help slow northbound traffic as it approaches Martin Luther King Boulevard East and downtown Syracuse. Approximately seven spans of the viaduct will also be removed including the interstate 81 northbound exit ramp to Almond Street (exit 18) as part of Contract 5. Additionally, a new railroad bridge will also be constructed between Martin Luther King Boulevard East and the roundabout at Van Buren Street, carrying the New York Susquehanna and Western Railway tracks over Business Loop 81. A new exit ramp from Business Loop 81 northbound to East Colvin Street will be constructed, improvements will be made to the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County’s storm water runoff and sewage systems, and pedestrian and cyclist amenities will be added, along with new traffic signals, and noise barriers. Information about NYSDOT’s community health protections will be available at the open house including education tip sheets, details about the recently-hired community certified industrial hygienist, locations of air quality and vibration monitors and more. The purpose of the I-81 Viaduct Project is to address the structural deficiencies and non-standard highway features of the 1.4-mile elevated structure in downtown Syracuse, while creating an improved corridor through the city of Syracuse that meets transportation needs and provides infrastructure to support long-range planning efforts. This open house is part of NYSDOT’s ongoing commitment to public engagement and communication in the construction of transformative transportation projects. The Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central is accessible to people with disabilities. Please contact TeNesha Murphy at 315-728-4251 if a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system, or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the open house. For additional information on the project, please email Tenesha.Murphy@dot.ny.gov. Follow the I-81 Viaduct Project on Facebook and X or visit our website. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

