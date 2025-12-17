HIRE VENTURES DRIVES CLIENT SUCCESS THROUGH FRACTIONAL HR AND RECRUITING

Hire Ventures

The Finders and Keepers of Talent continues to help growing companies simplify HR, hire smarter, and scale with confidence

As we look ahead to 2026, our focus remains consistent. Hire Ventures helps businesses simplify HR and find, keep, and grow great talent.” — Teresa Murphey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Ventures, Inc., a woman-owned human resources and recruiting consulting firm, shared today its 2025 year-in-review, highlighting continued client success and measurable impacts through its Fractional HR and Recruiting services.

As companies continue to face changing workplace demands, tight budgets, and tough competition for talent, Hire Ventures remains focused on helping businesses simplify HR and recruiting so they can concentrate on what matters most: growing their business.

Since its founding in 2001 by Teresa Murphey, Hire Ventures has redefined how growing businesses build and manage people operations. In 2025, Hire Ventures supported growing companies across multiple industries, providing flexible, senior-level HR and recruiting support without the overhead of a full-time hire. On average, clients saved an estimated 20 hours per week by offloading day-to-day HR responsibilities, allowing leaders to stay focused on running and growing their businesses.

Across Hire Ventures’ service offerings, the results speak for themselves. Organizations using Fractional HR and Recruiting support from Hire Ventures have seen an estimated 30 percent improvement in key performance indicators, including hiring outcomes, engagement, and operational efficiency.

“Our clients need someone who is an HR expert, knows what to do, and can jump in quickly,” said Teresa Murphey, Founder and CEO of Hire Ventures. “We’re hands-on, we listen, and we help leaders keep things simple. This past year, we’ve seen how impactful that approach can be for companies trying to grow their business, build a people-first culture, hire the right people for the right roles, and stay compliant.”

Hire Ventures was recently named the Top HR Consulting Firm in Atlanta by Clutch. This prestigious recognition is based on verified client reviews that highlight the firm’s clear communication, hands-on support and guidance that help leaders stay compliant and hire with confidence. Many clients share that working with Hire Ventures gives them the clarity and structure they need to meet their business objectives.

“As we look ahead to 2026, our focus remains consistent. Hire Ventures helps businesses simplify HR and find, keep, and grow great talent,” said Murphey. “In the coming year, we are expanding our executive recruiting and leadership development work to support clients at the leadership level, while continuing to deliver the hands-on HR and recruiting support they rely on every day. We are grateful to our clients and partners for the trust they place in us."

About Hire Ventures, Inc.

Hire Ventures is a woman-owned Human Resource Consulting firm that helps growing companies build strong, compliant, and scalable people operations. Serving clients across the U.S. and globally, the firm offers fractional, project-based, and on-demand HR and Recruiting solutions. Founded in 2001 by Teresa Murphey, Hire Ventures is headquartered in Atlanta and has offices at the Atlanta Tech Village.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.