The Zandbergen Group Expands Team of True Wealth Advisors

Bart Zandbergen, Founder & CEO of The Zandbergen Group, has grown his Laguna Beach based firm, bringing the True Wealth philosophy to more discerning clientele

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founding The Zandbergen Group in 2020, the wealth management firm that centers its practice on helping clients discover “True Wealth” has expanded its team with affiliate advisors in both Texas and Utah. The firm’s distinctive niche focuses on assisting clients with developing financial plans that help them achieve True Wealth so they can achieve success in things money can’t buy and death can’t take away. The eight tenets of True Wealth include Health, Relationships, Spirituality, Service to Others, Legacy, Peace, The Invisibles and Finances. The signature approach at The Zandbergen Group has positioned clients at various stages on strategic trajectories that aim to allow client to live their lives to the fullest now and not merely in retirement. Discover more about The Zandbergen Group’s True Wealth philosophy HERE.“I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere appreciation for the exceptional financial advisory services Bart Zandbergen and the team at The Zandbergen Group have provided me over the past decade. Since Bart took over managing my portfolios, I have consistently witnessed remarkable growth year after year. Bart’s experience and expertise in financial planning are truly evident, and I am continually impressed by the results we have achieved together. Moreover, the professionalism and support from Bart’s firm’s staff have been outstanding. They have always been helpful and responsive; promptly addressing any inquiries or concerns I’ve had along the way. I have confidently recommended your services to several of my family members and friends, knowing they will receive the same level of dedication and expertise that I have experienced firsthand. Thank you, Bart, and The Zandbergen Group, once again for your unwavering commitment to my financial success. I look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.” -Moses H.“As an estate planning attorney, I have had the pleasure of working with Bart Zandbergen for over 15 years. Bart and his team consistently demonstrate a high level of professionalism and expertise to their clients. They are exceptional collaborators, always prioritizing the best interests of their clients. Additionally, Bart and his team exhibit excellent attention to detail, a commitment to excellence, and a dedication to client satisfaction. Bart upholds the highest ethical standards and integrity, always looking out for the best interests of his clients. I am confident that he will take great care of them and their families which gives me great peace of mind.” -Nicole A.“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Bart Zandbergen, founder of the Zandbergen Group, for over 25 years. Not only do I trust Bart with my personal and business financial matters, but I have also referred many friends, colleagues, and clients to him over the years. Bart combines his deep knowledge of all aspects of wealth management with the ability to make complex financial subjects easily understandable for his clients. But perhaps more importantly, his huge heart and soul shine through in all that he does. Someone simply could not find a better wealth advisor on the planet! I am truly honored and blessed to have him as a friend and trusted colleague.” Lauraine B.Earning recognition in 2025 from Advisor Hub as one of the top 250 Advisor to Watch in the RIA category*, being asked to speak as an industry expert by Capital Group which is the world’s largest active fund manager, and seen in various media features in Riviera Magazine, Laguna Beach Magazine, Nobleman and beyond, founder Bart Zandbergen’s commitment to raising the bar is unwavering. “My goal is to grow The Zandbergen Group with shrewd intention – bringing on advisors who embody our True Wealth philosophy – allowing us to serve more clientele with our approach that creates impact spanning generations,” Bart shared. Additional testimonials can be read HERE on The Zandbergen Group website.About The Zandbergen Group:The Zandbergen Group offers sophisticated financial planning and investment solutions that are specifically aligned with their client’s interests and goals. The firm’s suite of services includes wealth management, family office support, estate, and legacy planning, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance planning, and divorce financial planning. Founded in 2020, The Zandbergen Group helps clients “Discover True Wealth.” The Zandbergen Group is located at 32322 South Coast, Hwy, Laguna Beach, California, 92651NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION: The contents of this press release: (i) do not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and (ii) may not be relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment offering Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Axxcess does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Opinions are our current opinions and are subject to change without notice. Prices, quotes, and rates are subject to change without notice. Generally, investments are NOT FDIC INSURED, NOT BANK GUARANTEED, and MAY LOSE VALUE.Zandbergen Group, LLC is a DBA of Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC (“Axxcess”), a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Axxcess and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.The above testimonials & endorsements were provided by clients of The Zandbergen Group.No compensation was provided for them. These client experiences may not be indicative of all client experiences.

