NoPayn Scales High-Risk Payment Gateway with Lean Team and Global Reach

Estonia-Based Fintech Introduces Streamlined Payment Infrastructure for Vape, CBD, Gambling, and Other High-Risk Industries

ASNIèRES-SUR-SEINE, FRANCE, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoPayn, a high-risk payment gateway founded by fintech entrepreneur Theis Nordahl, has launched a lean, compliance-focused platform designed to support high-risk merchants across Europe. Operating with a core team of just three professionals, the company is demonstrating how small, specialized teams can build payment infrastructure capable of handling global transactions in regulated sectors.

A Streamlined Model for a Complex Market

NoPayn’s approach prioritizes automation, strategic outsourcing, and simplified workflows. This model allows it to serve industries traditionally viewed as high-risk—including nicotine pouches, CBD, vape products, and gambling—without requiring the layers of bureaucracy common in larger fintech firms.

“Our goal is to help merchants navigate complexity without adding to it,” said Theis Nordahl in a recent interview with Xraised.com. “High-risk businesses often face friction at every step. We’ve focused on building systems that reduce delays and increase clarity.”

Global Acquirer Integrations and Regional Support

The platform offers integrations with global acquirers such as Shift4 and Rapyd, while also supporting localized payment methods such as Swish, MobilePay, and Vipps—essential for operators expanding within Nordic and European markets.

This infrastructure allows NoPayn to support both e-commerce and service platforms in regulated industries while maintaining regional payment flexibility.

Fast, Transparent Onboarding for Regulated Verticals

NoPayn has engineered onboarding processes that prioritize speed, documentation clarity, and merchant control. Custom onboarding flows, live pricing calculators, and real human support aim to address some of the key friction points experienced by high-risk merchants.

Sectors supported include:

• Vape and tobacco-alternative e-commerce

• CBD and cannabis seed retailers

• Online gambling and sports betting operators

Plug-and-Play Integrations for Merchants of All Sizes

To support accessibility, NoPayn is compatible with platforms such as WooCommerce, Magento, and PrestaShop. Merchants benefit from free setup assistance, customizable checkout experiences, and tools designed to match enterprise capabilities without requiring extensive internal resources.

This structure makes it easier for startups and established brands alike to meet compliance standards while scaling their operations.

A New Blueprint for High-Risk Payments

By focusing on essential infrastructure and cutting excess operational weight, NoPayn offers a practical model for serving industries often overlooked or underserved by mainstream payment providers.

With an expanding footprint across the UK, Scandinavia, and mainland Europe, the platform continues to gain ground through focused execution and strategic collaboration.

About NoPayn

Founded in Estonia, NoPayn is a high-risk payment gateway designed for businesses in regulated industries such as vape, CBD, and online gambling. The platform combines automation, tailored onboarding, and strategic partnerships to help high-risk merchants operate across borders with speed and compliance.

For more information, visit www.nopayn.io.

To read the full interview with founder Theis Nordahl, visit Xraised.com.

