Dr. Nikola Cihoric Redefines Clinical Research Through Innovation, Technology, and Data

Dr. Nikola Cihoric, founder and visionary behind Wemedoo AG, is redefining clinical research by merging technology, innovation, medicine, and data into a seamless ecosystem that empowers healthcare professionals and researchers alike. With over 15 years of experience in radiation oncology and a deep commitment to clinical data standardization, Dr. Cihoric is setting a new standard in the way clinical trials are conducted worldwide.



A Vision Born from Real Clinical Challenges

Wemedoo was born from Dr. Cihoric’s firsthand frustration with fragmented healthcare systems and inefficient clinical workflows. “I observed the paper world and sloppy digitalization that slowed treatment delivery and overburdened medical staff,” he explains. His focus on data standardization and cross-sector collaboration led to the development of an early prototype, oopus (initially SmartOncology), which received support from the Swiss Cancer Foundation.

Building on this experience, Wemedoo developed its unique approach, which eliminates silos, enhances transparency, and gives researchers full control across the clinical data lifecycle.

Learn more about Dr. Cihoric’s vision in the Xraised interview.



Transforming Clinical Trials Through Technology

Unlike traditional clinical trial solutions that rely on multiple disconnected systems, Wemedoo’s oomnia system integrates EDC, CTMS, eTMF, eConsent, RTSM, and advanced reporting in a single, unified, and interoperable environment. This approach eliminates costly integrations, reduces errors, and ensures data consistency across every stage of a trial.

“By using technology to unify processes, we save time, reduce errors, and provide real-time insights for clinicians and researchers,” Dr. Cihoric notes. “Our no-code configuration also allows rapid adaptation to evolving trial requirements, ensuring flexibility without compromising quality.”



Ethical AI and Data-Driven Innovation

Wemedoo integrates AI into oomnia practically and responsibly, focusing on automating processes where it delivers immediate value without unnecessary risks, essential in a highly regulated industry. Their work is guided by explainability and transparency, from AI-driven risk assessment tools for protocol design to semantic mapping engines that cut data processing timelines from months to days.

Wemedoo is also exploring agentic AI to support operational decision-making, always with a “man-in-control” philosophy to ensure accountability. What makes this possible is oomnia’s semantic foundation, structured data, common data elements, and standard vocabularies, which keep outcomes reproducible, interpretable, and aligned with regulatory frameworks.

Beyond technology, Wemedoo collaborates with public institutions and publish in peer-reviewed journals, reinforcing their belief that AI is only meaningful if it strengthens trust, transparency, and data integrity.



Balancing Clinical Practice and Product Development

Despite his active role at Wemedoo, Dr. Cihoric continues to work in a leading academic hospital. This dual role allows him to translate real-world clinical challenges into actionable system improvements. “Being close to patients and clinical teams keeps me grounded in reality, ensuring that our technology delivers tangible benefits,” he says.



Long-Term Vision for Clinical Research

Looking ahead, Dr. Cihoric aims to remove barriers between clinical practice and research, investing in education, resources, and stakeholder alignment to ultimately improve patient outcomes. “The goal is to create a future where innovation, technology, and real-world data converge seamlessly to benefit patients worldwide,” he asserts.



About Dr. Nikola Cihoric

Dr. Nikola Cihoric is a radiation oncologist, researcher, and founder of Wemedoo AG, with expertise in clinical data standardization, AI integration, and oncology innovation. He has published over 35 scientific papers and actively contributed to international standards groups such as mCODE, CodeX, HL7/FHIR, and CDISC. For more information on Dr. Nikola Cihoric and Wemedoo’s groundbreaking work, visit Wemedoo and explore insights from Xraised (https://xraised.com/).

