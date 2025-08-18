ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layer Finance is transforming the real estate investment landscape by harnessing AI-powered technology to speed up the process from deal evaluation to transaction execution. Partner Marc Clapasson is driving this innovation through the company’s proprietary platform, LAYRON, enabling investors to move beyond outdated, slow methods and into a new era of efficiency.



AI Technology Streamlines Real Estate Investment

The traditional real estate investment process has long been burdened by manual due diligence, time-consuming analysis, and human error. With LAYRON, Marc Clapasson is introducing a faster, data-driven workflow. The platform’s AI algorithms automate every stage of the investment cycle, providing rapid property assessments, risk analysis, and market insights that give investors a competitive advantage.



Faster, Smarter Investment Decisions

“LAYRON automates everything from due diligence to deal analysis, allowing us to quickly evaluate investment opportunities and execute transactions,” says Marc Clapasson.

This approach not only accelerates timelines but also enhances decision quality. By leveraging AI to deliver accurate, real-time data, Layer Finance significantly reduces risk while boosting the probability of successful real estate ventures.



AI Technology Delivers a Competitive Advantage

In the fast-paced world of real estate investment, timing is critical. Marc Clapasson and Layer Finance’s AI platform empower investors to act decisively before competitors identify the same opportunities. By combining speed with precision, LAYRON gives clients a tangible edge in the market.



Layer Finance and Marc Clapasson: Shaping the Future of Real Estate

With AI at its core, Layer Finance is setting a new benchmark for real estate technology. Under Marc Clapasson’s leadership, the company is proving that smart investment strategies paired with cutting-edge innovation can redefine industry standards.

Discover how AI is accelerating real estate investment in the full Xraised feature and see how Layer Finance is driving this technological shift.



