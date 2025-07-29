Governor Mills Statement on U.S. EPA Proposal to Rescind Regulation of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Governor Mills has issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposal to rescind “endangerment finding” regarding greenhouse gas emissions:

“This proposal from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency undercuts more than a decade’s worth of progress to protect the health of our planet and our people,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Maine is already contending with extreme weather and flooding that threatens our environment, public health, and economy. Allowing unchecked greenhouse gas emissions will only exacerbate these challenges and leave us susceptible to dangerous pollution from other states carried here by prevailing winds. As this new rule undergoes the formal public process, my Administration will remain steadfast in our commitment to protect the health of Maine people and our clean air and water, which are the foundation of our economy.”