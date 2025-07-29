‘Ford is No Victim Here:' Calif. Lemon Law Lawyers Want Ford’s RICO Suit Dismissed

(Subscription required) Ford’s RICO suit alleged that the lemon law lawyers billed “phantom legal fees” and in hundreds of lemon law cases, with at least 50% of the $100 million billed over the past decade fraudulently inflated. The dismissal motions, filed on Friday, allege Ford failed to adequately allege that the law firms associated together under RICO.

