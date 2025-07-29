Governor Abbott Congratulates Hallettsville As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, July 29 - July 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Hallettsville on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture/Visitor Center to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Hallettsville and the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture/Visitor Center on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Hallettsville’s deep roots and cultural traditions offer visitors a genuine taste of small-town Texas,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From historic sites and polka festivals to local shops and down-home cooking, it’s a place where every visit feels personal. We’re proud to recognize Hallettsville as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.”

“Congratulations to Hallettsville on being officially designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Lois Kolkhorst. “This recognition highlights Hallettsville’s commitment to leveraging tourism as a key driver of economic growth and cultural enrichment. Hallettsville’s rich heritage and vibrant community events have long made it a standout destination in Texas. From the Lavaca Historical Museum and the annual Hallettsville Kolache Festival to cherished traditions like the Yule Fest and the Lavaca County Fair, Hallettsville offers visitors a unique blend of history, culture, and hospitality. The city's warm community spirit and beautiful landscapes further enhance its appeal to nature enthusiasts and travelers alike. Hats off to Hallettsville for this well-deserved recognition. Your commitment to preserving history, celebrating culture, and warmly welcoming visitors truly embodies the spirit of Texas hospitality.”

“It is an honor to represent Hallettsville, a city that celebrates its deep cultural heritage, embodies southern charm, preserves natural beauty, and is filled with friendly people that define what it means to be Texan,” said Representative AJ Louderback. “Congratulations on their designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.”

“The City of Hallettsville is proud to partner with the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas Certification, which recognizes Hallettsville’s commitment to creating a welcoming and vibrant experience for all visitors,” said Hallettsville City Administrator Grace Ward. “This designation reflects the hard work of our community, businesses, and residents that promote local heritage, hospitality, and economic growth through tourism. We look forward to continuing to share the charm and character that make Hallettsville a destination worth discovering.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.