Governor Abbott Announces Construction Of Lubbock Psychiatric Center

TEXAS, July 29 - July 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is beginning construction of the new Lubbock Psychiatric Center. Governor Abbott and the 88th Texas Legislature approved $121 million in funding for the hospital, which is slated for completion in 2027.



“Texas continues to increase access to mental healthcare in every corner of our state,” said Governor Abbott. “This new hospital will offer Texans in the South Plains high-quality treatment closer to home. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their crucial work to expand and improve mental health services for Texans in rural communities and across our great state.”



“Ongoing investment in our state hospitals leads to more resilient individuals and healthier communities,” said Deputy Executive Commissioner for HHSC Health and Specialty Care System Scott Schalchlin. “Patients at the Lubbock Psychiatric Center will receive the care they need in a secure, state-of-the art building that helps facilitate their recovery.”



The new 108,430 square-foot, 50-bed maximum-security hospital will be located off Peach Avenue near Highway 84. The hospital is designed with the latest mental healthcare standards in mind to promote recovery and healing. Security measures, such as perimeter fencing, video surveillance, alarms, electronic monitors and additional staff, will help ensure the safety of patients, staff, and the community.



Since 2017, Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature have appropriated more than $2.5 billion to replace, renovate, or expand state hospitals across Texas. Hospital construction is underway in Amarillo, Dallas, Wichita Falls, and Terrell, and two additional expansion and renovation projects are in the planning stage. HHSC hosted grand openings for replacement state hospitals in Austin and San Antonio in 2024.



For more information about state hospital construction projects, visit the HHSC Changes to Texas State Hospitals page. Renderings for the new Lubbock Psychiatric Center are available here.

