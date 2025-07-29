SAMHSA releases results from annual survey on drug use and mental health 

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration July 28 released its latest national survey on drug use and mental health. Among the findings, the percentage of adolescents aged 12 to 17 who had serious thoughts of suicide declined from 12.9% in 2021 to 10.1% in 2024. It also found a decline in adolescents who experienced a major depressive episode, dropping from 20.8% in 2021 to 15.4% in 2024. The survey also found that among the 61.5 million adults aged 18 or older in 2024 with any mental illness, 52.1% (32 million) received any mental health treatment in the past year. Among 14.6 million adults with serious mental illness in the past year, 70.8% (10.3 million) received mental health treatment. Due to changes to the survey questions and approach, not all estimates in the 2024 survey are comparable with 2023 and 2022 estimates, SAMHSA notes.