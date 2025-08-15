Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,089 in the last 365 days.

HHS revives child vaccine task force 

The Department of Health and Human Services Aug. 14 announced it will reinstate the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a federal panel to provide oversight on vaccines for U.S. children. The original task force was disbanded in 1998. HHS said the new group will work with the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines to provide recommendations on developing, promoting and refining childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than vaccines currently available, as well as improvements in vaccine development, production, distribution and adverse reaction reporting. 

The new group will be led by senior leadership from the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya will serve as chairman. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HHS revives child vaccine task force 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more