Tangicloud Introduces New Product Logo for Tangicloud Fundamentals

Jay Malik, founder and CEO, Tangicloud Technologies, Inc. Steve Potts, President of Tangicloud Technologies, Inc.

Software developer to introduce logo for branding to nonprofit and government industries.

We’ve built a product that transforms how organizations manage their finances and missions.” — Jay Malik, CEO, Tangicloud Technologies, Inc.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based ERP solutions for nonprofits and government organizations, is proud to announce the launch of a new product logo for its flagship product, Tangicloud Fundamentals. This updated visual identity reflects the company’s commitment to empowering mission-driven organizations while clarifying the distinction between the company and its product offering.Tangicloud Fundamentals has been at the core of Tangicloud’s mission since its inception in 2016. The product name, Fundamentals, was chosen intentionally to underscore its purpose: to cover the fundamental accounting and operational needs of nonprofits and small government entities. By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Fundamentals offers a robust enhancement tailored specifically to the unique needs of these sectors.OFFERING A FOCUSED PRODUCT FOR ALL NONPROFIT/GOVERNMENT NEEDS“Our journey began with a vision to create software that combines cutting-edge technology with the essentials every nonprofit or government needs to operate effectively,” said Jay Malik, CEO of Tangicloud. “By leveraging the trusted foundation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and adding a deep layer of functionality for our micro-market users, we’ve built a product that transforms how organizations manage their finances and missions.”Since its release, Tangicloud Fundamentals has gained a reputation for delivering exceptional nonprofit and government-specific capabilities within the familiar and reliable Business Central platform. However, the company has encountered challenges in distinguishing the Tangicloud corporate identity from the product itself.WITH DISTINCTIVE GRAPHICS FOR VISUAL IMPACT“Our partners and customers need clarity when referring to Tangicloud the company versus Tangicloud Fundamentals the product,” said Steve Potts, President of Tangicloud.“This new logo serves as a bold and memorable representation of our flagship solution. It not only strengthens the product’s identity but also reinforces its value proposition as a seamless yet enhanced extension of Business Central. We are confident it will bring clarity to our ecosystem and help our partners better articulate the product’s benefits to customers.”The refreshed branding marks a key step in Tangicloud’s ongoing efforts to support its partner network and customer base. By creating a distinct visual identity for Tangicloud Fundamentals, the company aims to foster stronger brand recognition and more effective communication about its solutions.Tangicloud remains committed to equipping mission-driven organizations with tools that streamline operations, ensure compliance, and amplify their impact in the communities they serve.ABOUT TANGICLOUD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., based in Littleton, Colorado, is a leading provider of cloud-based ERP solutions tailored for nonprofits and government organizations. Our flagship product, Tangicloud Fundamentals, leverages the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to deliver a robust accounting platform that simplifies fund management, enhances financial reporting, and ensures compliance with audit requirements. At Tangicloud, we believe in making the world better, together, by equipping mission-driven organizations with innovative tools to streamline their operations and amplify their impact.For more information, visit www.tangicloud.com or contact Liesa Malik at Liesa@tangicloud.com.

