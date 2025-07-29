Governor Newsom responds to latest Trump sledgehammer to clean air protections

News What you need to know: Delivering on public safety promises, Governor Gavin Newsom announced continued progress to prevent and prosecute organized retail theft, including over 22,100 arrests, leading to nearly 17,100 cases referred for prosecution. Local law...

