As the federal government turns its back on workers, Governor Newsom signs landmark bill expanding workers’ rights

“The current President is attempting to take a wrecking ball to public and private sector employees’ fundamental right to join a union and collectively bargain for fair wages, benefits and safe working conditions. This is unacceptable and frankly, un-American. California will not sit idly as its workers are systematically denied the right to organize due to employer intransigence or federal inaction,” Assemblymember McKinnor (D – Inglewood). “The right to join a union and bargain collectively is essential to the state’s economic security and the human dignity of all California workers. AB 288 ensures that California workers can continue to exercise this right – even in the face of one of the most anti-worker Administrations in our nation’s history. Governor Newsom is on the right side of history by signing AB 288 into law and I am thankful for his continued leadership to protect workers across the Golden State.”

“We commend Governor Gavin Newsom for standing up for California workers and our fundamental right to collectively bargain,” said Lorena Gonzalez, President of the California Federation of Labor Unions, AFL-CIO, representing 1,300 unions with 2.3 million members. “This is the most significant labor law reform in nearly a century. California workers will no longer be forced to rely on a failing federal agency when they join together to unionize.”

Why this matters

✅ Expanded protection: The bill defends workers’ rights, ensuring that if the National Labor Relations Board doesn’t address an unfair employment issue, PERB can stand in its place.



✅ Stronger support: The bill would create the PERB Enforcement Fund sustained by civil penalties from employers found in violation of labor laws.

✅ Shields workers from federal inaction or negligence: As the federal government continues to dismantle worker protections and resources, this new measure will help ensure workers continue to have a voice and strong accountability.