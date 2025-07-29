Large animal health enhancement grants awarded to 11 veterinary practices

Eleven North Carolina Veterinary practices were recently awarded grants of up to $25,000 to help support their large animal practice. This $123,500 fund was created by the N.C. General Assembly in 2023 and administered by the N.C. Ag Finance Authority. Applications will be accepted for the next round of grant funding starting Aug. 1.

This funding opportunity is available to veterinarians who practice in one of the 70 North Carolina counties with a population of 100,000 or fewer and that spend 30% or more of their patient care involved in large animal veterinary care.

“North Carolina, like many other states, has a deficit of large animal veterinarians. In many areas of the state, a single veterinarian may be the only option within 100 square miles,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These funds can be used for repayment of educational loans related to the recipient’s veterinary degree, facility renovations, to purchase supplies, equipment or technology for use in the practice or any additional uses the advisory committee determines is helpful in promoting and developing large animal veterinarians.”

The following practices and veterinarians received grants of $11,227 each from the last grant cycle:



Seven Spring Mobile Veterinary Services, Taylorsville

Derek L. Heizer, Snow Camp

Cowee Cowgirl Mobile Large Animal Veterinary Services, Franklin

DocTerra Mobile Veterinary Services, Vale

NC Mobile Veterinary Service, Enfield

Aimee Sink, Supply

Hoof and Horn Mobile Veterinary Services, Apex

Bovine Veterinary Solutions, Stony Point

Sullivan Mobile Veterinary Services, Vale

Jacklyn Porter, Cleveland

Foothills Large Animal Hospital, Nebo



The next application period runs from Aug. 1 through 31. Applications are available online at https://fs4.formsite.com/QopHZM/v5bhn3g5x1/index. More information on the grant program can be found in frequently asked questions or by emailing largeanimalvetgrants@ncagr.gov.