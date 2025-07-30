Ray Tubes Launches SELECT 12AU7 and CORE 12AU7 Vacuum Tubes

The SELECT 12AU7 joins the Ray Tubes SELECT Collection lineup.

Vacuum tube company expands line-up with new-production 12AU7 tubes in both its CORE and SELECT Collections

Audiophiles sometimes overlook the importance of signal tubes like the 12AU7, but they’re just as important as power tubes. That's why we’re pleased to offer them in both CORE and SELECT Collections.” — Nelson Wu, CEO

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ray Tubes is pleased to announce that SELECT 12AU7 and CORE 12AU7 vacuum tubes are now available from its global network of retail partners.Introduced in 1946, the 12AU7 was the world’s first noval (nine-pin) vacuum tube. The 12AU7 is a double triode, consisting of two 6C4 tubes in a single envelope. Before the advent of solid-state electronics, it was valued for its versatility and portability. Nowadays, it’s a common sight in the pre-amp phase of tube amplifiers like Icon Audio’s Stereo 20PP and Linear Tube Audio’s Z40+.“Pre-amp tubes like the 12AU7 are among the most commonly used vacuum tubes in tube amplifiers,” said CEO Nelson Wu. “Adding them to our lineup was a priority from the start.”Ray Tubes 12AU7 vacuum tubes are available in both the Ray Tubes CORE and SELECT Collections. The CORE Collection, which is aimed at value-conscious users, features reliable, consistent tubes that rival the performance of New Old Stock (NOS) without the guesswork involved in navigating the NOS marketplace. The SELECT Collection, which caters to those users looking to get more out of their existing systems, is hand-picked by audio engineers to even stricter selection standards. Both collections are put through Ray Tubes’ seven-step quality control procedures and are backed by the Ray Tubes One Year Warranty.“Audiophiles sometimes overlook the importance of small signal tubes like the 12AU7,” said Wu. “But they’re just as important as the flashier power tubes, which is why we’re pleased to offer them in both our CORE and SELECT Collections.”SELECT 12AU7 and CORE 12AU7 vacuum tubes are available as single tubes or as a matched pair.About Ray TubesRay Tubes is an Oakland-based company specializing in new-production vacuum tubes for the audiophile industry. Through its network of retail and brand partners, Ray Tubes’ mission is to supply the industry with easily accessible tubes designed and tested specifically for audio applications. Many of the most common vacuum tubes, including the 12AU7, 12AX7, EL34, 6SN7, KT88, and 300B are available now. https://raytubes.com

