Boston Parks and Recreation to Host Second Annual “Putting for Parks” Golf Tournament

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the return of the Putting for Parks Golf Tournament, taking place on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park.

Now in its second year, this fundraising event brings the community together for a day on the green, all to benefit free youth sports and fitness programming offered by the department’s recreation division.

“Putting for Parks is a fun and meaningful way to support the free youth programs that strengthen our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We hope you’ll join us at George Wright this October!”

The tournament kicks off with registration at 8:00 a.m., followed by a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start. Golfers will enjoy 18 holes of play, on-course contests, and a celebratory luncheon on the clubhouse patio. Participants can register as individuals for $175 or in foursomes for $700.

All proceeds will support free youth sports programs in the City of Boston, which include youth sports leagues, clinics, Summer Sports Centers, and the beloved Mayor’s Cup Tournaments in soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, cross country, ice hockey, street hockey, tennis, and more.

In 2024, the Recreation Division’s free programs served over 20,000 Boston youth, providing access to physical activity, team building, and leadership development in neighborhoods across the city.

“Recreation is a vital part of our mission to support Boston’s communities,” said Interim Boston Parks and Recreation Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “The Putting for Parks Tournament is not only a fun day on the green, but a meaningful way to invest in the health and well-being of the next generation.”

Learn more and register at our Putting for Parks event page. Registration is now open and closes September 28, 2025.

The 2025 Putting for Parks Tournament will be supported by title sponsor, AFSCME Council 93.

“As the union representing the dedicated parks workers in Boston, we know that providing our youth with a wide-range of recreational opportunities is an essential part of the effort to build their self-esteem, improve their health and help them make connections with other kids from around the city,” said Mark Bernard, Executive Director of AFSCME Council 93. “Most importantly, it helps to steer them away from trouble. We’re proud to support this important effort.”

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to support the event by sponsoring a hole or selecting from other sponsorship packages. Sponsors must register by September 26, 2025 for logo inclusion in event materials. For details, contact Tiffany Clark at Tiffany.Clark@boston.gov or (617) 233-2305.

For more information, visit our event page. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

###