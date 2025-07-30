Contraline Exercises License Option for NES/T, the First Male Contraceptive to Reach Late-Stage Development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contraline, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel male contraceptives, today announced that it has exercised its option to exclusively license the Nestorone/Testosterone (NES/T) gel from the Population Council . NES/T is poised to become the first FDA-approved hormonal contraceptive for men.Developed by the Population Council’s Center for Biomedical Research and the 𝘌𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘒𝘦𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘥𝘺 𝘚𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳 National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), NES/T is a once-daily topical gel that delivers Nestorone and testosterone, suppressing sperm production while maintaining normal hormone levels. The first-in-class male contraceptive recently completed a global Phase 2b clinical trial involving 462 couples. NES/T is the most advanced investigational male contraceptive studied to date, with promising potential for high efficacy, safety, reversibility, and patient acceptability.Contraline’s decision to exercise its exclusive option agreement for NES/T marks a major milestone in its mission to transform the landscape of contraception and advance reproductive equality. Contraline is uniquely positioned to advance NES/T through a Phase 3 trial and into commercialization.“This marks a pivotal moment not just for Contraline, but for the future of contraception. With NES/T and ADAM, we will be advancing two male contraceptive programs towards late-stage trials and approvals, positioning us at the forefront of a category that will reshape global reproductive health,” said Kevin Eisenfrats, Co-Founder & CEO of Contraline. “The enthusiasm and demand we have seen from the patients and investigators involved in the NES/T trials have been unmistakable: the world is ready for male birth control. We’re proud to build on the decades of groundbreaking work by the Population Council and NICHD and carry this momentum into Phase 3 and beyond.”“We are delighted that Contraline, a leader in male contraceptive development, has exercised their option to license the NES/T contraceptive gel,” said Anita Garg, Senior Director of Strategy and Commercial Relations at the Population Council’s Center for Biomedical Research. “Contraline has demonstrated their vision and commitment to pioneer contraceptive options for men, and we look forward to them leading the product through the final stages of development and into the hands of users.”Contraline will transition the NES/T program in-house upon execution of the license agreement. With expanded choice for men, Contraline is one step closer to making family planning a shared responsibility.Disclaimer NES/TThe NES/T gel is a U.S. FDA-Regulated Investigational Drug Product not yet authorized by the US FDA or any other regulatory authority worldwide. It is available only for investigational use in approved clinical trials.About Contraline, Inc.Contraline, Inc. is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on innovation in reproductive health. The company’s mission is to develop novel male contraceptives that are safe, effective, and reversible. Visit www.contraline.com About the Population CouncilThe Population Council is a leading research organization dedicated to building an equitable and sustainable world that enhances the health and well-being of current and future generations. We generate ideas, produce evidence, and design solutions to improve the lives of people around the world. Learn more at www.popcouncil.org Media ContactMartin Sandgrenpress@klovercommunications.com(949) 438-0425

