Contraline Secures 15th Issued Patent, Reinforcing IP Leadership in Male Contraception

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contraline, Inc. , the leading innovator in male contraception, today announced the issuance of its 15th U.S. patent, further advancing the company’s mission to develop a new standard of care in reproductive health. This milestone reflects Contraline’s continued investment in building one of the most comprehensive intellectual property portfolios in the field of male contraception.With this milestone, Contraline’s global patent portfolio, including those owned and licensed, has grown to 15 issued patents and more than 50 pending applications across the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, and Asia. Contraline’s flagship product is the ADAM™ hydrogel, a biocompatible hydrogel implanted in the vas deferens designed to block sperm transport. The IP portfolio spans the entire innovation lifecycle of hydrogel-based vas-occlusive contraception, from novel biomaterials and precision delivery systems to advanced imaging and minimally-invasive reversal techniques.“This milestone underscores our commitment to leading innovation in male contraception,” said Kevin Eisenfrats, Co-Founder and CEO of Contraline. “Our goal has always been to deliver the best possible experience for patients and physicians. Every new patent represents years of R&D and our belief that the ADAM™ hydrogel can redefine the landscape of birth control for men.”Contraline’s issued and pending patents protect multiple critical components of its technology platform:Hydrogel CompositionsContraline has multiple issued patents that protect a range of hydrogel systems with tunable pore sizes and chemical and mechanical properties designed for safe, effective, and reversible sperm occlusion. These patents include, but are not limited to, two-component hydrogel compositions, which can be mixed in situ to rapidly form a stable, occlusive implant within the vas deferens.Delivery SystemsMultiple patents cover proprietary injection devices featuring precision-controlled drive mechanisms, methods of delivery, and kit configurations that ensure consistent, in-office administration of the ADAM™ hydrogel.Reversal MethodsPatents that cover a range of techniques for restoring fertility, including external stimuli that degrade or dissolve the hydrogel implant in situ.Contraline’s patent estate includes issued patents across Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan, with pending applications in all major international markets.While Contraline’s core focus is male contraception, its underlying hydrogel platform could support broader applications—including reversible occlusion of other anatomical lumens, such as the fallopian tubes, and use in therapeutic drug delivery or vascular modulation.With 15 issued patents and a rapidly expanding pipeline of pending claims, Contraline has established itself as a clear IP leader in biomaterials-based contraception.About Contraline, Inc.Contraline, Inc. is a venture-backed, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on innovation in reproductive health. The company’s mission is to develop novel male contraceptives that are safe, effective, appealing, and reversible. Visit www.contraline.com Disclaimer ADAM™The ADAM™ device is an investigational device and is not yet authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority worldwide. As such, the ADAM™ device is not available for commercial use at this time and it is currently available only for investigational use in approved clinical trials.

