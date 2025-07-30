Keeper Security Releases Mobile Platform Updates for iOS and Android

iOS version 17.4 and Android version 17.3 include UI refreshes and improved search functionality

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security, the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts and endpoints, as well as secrets and remote connections, today announces significant updates to its mobile apps for iOS and Android – bringing users a smarter, smoother and more secure way to manage passwords, passkeys and sensitive data on the go.As smartphones become a primary point of access to sensitive data and information, both at work and in our personal lives, protecting these devices is more important than ever. Keeper’s solutions leverage a zero-trust, zero-knowledge architecture with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that users – from individuals and families to global enterprises – can store and access credentials without compromising security. The Keeper Password Manager app has earned a 4.9-star rating from more than 200,000 reviews on Apple’s App Store, and has been downloaded over 10 million times from the Google Play store, reflecting strong trust from a wide user base and continuous innovation to the product.The latest iOS 17.4 update introduces a new WiFi login record type that simplifies the process of saving and sharing network credentials through QR codes. This feature is particularly useful for families, businesses or anyone needing to securely share WiFi access credentials. Additionally, iOS users will benefit from a refreshed Apple Watch experience and enhanced enterprise controls that clearly communicate when administrative policies restrict sharing or other actions.On both iOS and Android, Keeper has improved the two-factor authentication setup by allowing users to upload QR code screenshots, providing more flexibility alongside traditional camera scanning and manual entry methods. The Android app also introduces a redesigned interface across the record view, edit and preview screens, bringing a cleaner, more modern look to Keeper’s UI. Refreshed field styles, password strength indicators, updated icons and streamlined navigation make it easier and more intuitive to manage records on all mobile platforms. Users also benefit from enhanced search functionality, enabling quicker access to records, even those stored in nested folders.“Our mobile apps are designed for real life – where people and businesses need secure access to their credentials, anytime and anywhere,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “These updates enhance both the experience and the security behind it, giving users more control, more flexibility and peace of mind knowing their information is protected at all times.”Keeper consistently receives praise from analysts and the media for combining user-friendly design with robust security. In 2025, Keeper earned a top 10 ranking on Newsweek’s America’s Best Online Platforms 2025, won the Fortress Cybersecurity Award for zero-trust and was named CHIP Magazine’s Test Winner ( https://www.keepersecurity.com/blog/2025/04/29/keeper-wins-top-german-technology-review-three-years-in-a-row/ ) for password managers, achieving a near-perfect score. Keeper has been named the overall leader of analyst firm GigaOm’s annual password management Radar Report ( https://portal.gigaom.com/reprint/gigaom-radar-for-enterprise-password-management-241270-keeper-security ) for four years running.The updated Keeper mobile apps will be available in app stores soon. Users can download or update the app by searching “Keeper Password Manager” in their device’s app store or by visiting keepersecurity.com ( http://keepersecurity.com/ ). For end-user guides and helpful tutorial videos, please visit Keeper’s customer service and support ( https://www.keepersecurity.com/support.html ) portal.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organisation against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com ( http://keepersecurity.com/ ).Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com ( http://keepersecurity.com/

