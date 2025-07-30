ELAVAY Diabetes Report Exposes Systemic Gaps in Patient Advocacy and Names Top Pharma Leaders in 2025

The Top Diabetes Patient Advocacy Functions in Industry for 2025 Elavay: Patient Insights. Elevated Healthcare

Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Dexcom Dominate Advocacy Performance—While Industry Lags on Equity, Advisory Engagement, and Coalition Support

This report forces every team—from policy, to medical, to commercial—to confront where their work ends and patient impact begins.” — Matt Toresco

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archo Advocacy today announced the release of the ELAVAY 2025 Diabetes Report, the only industry benchmark powered by Advocacy Intelligence that evaluates how healthcare companies perform in the eyes of the advocacy organizations that work closest with patients every day. This year’s data highlights top performers, identifies critical blind spots, and uncovers gaps behind some of the most celebrated brands in cardiometabolic care.Top Performers in Patient Advocacy for DiabetesEli Lilly earned the #1 spot with standout ratings in Disease Education (6.63) and Research Assistance (6.00), demonstrating leadership in both awareness and scientific collaboration. Sanofi/Genzyme followed closely, scoring a perfect 7.00 in Coalition Support, Patient Registry, and Research—a high bar for integration. Dexcom, Abbott Diabetes Care, and Novo Nordisk round out the top five, each scoring high in Education, Advisory Support, or Financial Access.Dexcom: The Standout in a Year of ContractionWhile Eli Lilly claimed the top overall score and Sanofi/Genzyme excelled in coalition-building, the surprise story is Dexcom. In a year defined by budget tightening and team contraction, Dexcom still landed in the top tier for advocacy leadership, scoring a perfect 7.00 in Patient-Centric Insights and 7.00 in Disease Education. Their ability to deliver while competitors leaned on bigger budgets has made Dexcom the company everyone is watching.“Dexcom performed like a team twice its size,” said Matt Toresco, Publisher of the ELAVAY Report and CEO of Archo Advocacy. “If you’re running a billion-dollar advocacy shop and getting outpaced by a company that’s been running lean, you should be asking yourself some hard questions.”Yet even the best are missing the mark.Key Gaps Holding the Industry BackDespite billions in diabetes revenue, the data shows:• A 1.8-point gap between stakeholder interest and actual support for Advisory Initiatives, showing companies still treat advocates as an afterthought, not a partner.• A massive 1.5-point delta on Public Policy Briefings, failing to include patients in transparent, upstream policy decision-making.• Widespread under-education on copay accumulators, AFPs, and non-medical switching, which continue to disrupt care for the most vulnerable groups.“Companies love talking about health equity. But when 80% of patient advocates say your programs are irrelevant or invisible, you’ve already lost the room,” said Matt Toresco, Publisher of the ELAVAY Report and CEO of Archo Advocacy. “This report forces every team—from policy, to medical, to commercial—to confront where their work ends and patient impact begins.”Diabetes Advocacy: Still Underfunded, Still Undervalued• 71% of respondents say the biggest missing piece is technology-enabled patient support.• 57% blame PBMs and insurers for high out-of-pocket costs, but 42% also point the finger directly at pharma.• 60% of advocates rate the patients they serve as “strongly uneducated” on financial tools like copay assistance and alternative funding programs—an indictment of patient-facing education efforts.The Opportunity: Fix What’s Broken. Lead Where Others Don’t.This report is more than a ranking. It’s a roadmap for every diabetes brand that claims to care about the patient voice.Subscribers gain access to:• Custom benchmarking dashboards• A whole year of complimentary strategic consulting• Tailored support for DE&I alignment, health equity, and stakeholder trust-buildingStop checking boxes. Start building legitimacy.To subscribe to the ELAVAY Report and receive your diabetes advocacy performance dashboard, visit www.elavayreport.com or contact info@archo.io.About ELAVAYDeveloped by Archo Advocacy, ELAVAY is the industry’s only syndicated benchmark powered by Advocacy Intelligence—a new standard for evaluating healthcare companies through the eyes of patient advocates, policy leaders, and nonprofit organizations. Advocacy Intelligence bridges the gap between corporate strategy and community trust by translating qualitative stakeholder insight into quantifiable, executive-ready metrics.ELAVAY captures performance across five critical pillars: Partnership & Program Support, Policy Activities, Health Equity, Access & Education, and Community Relationships. These insights are sourced through both qualitative interviews and quantitative surveys from an invite-only panel of national and regional advocacy leaders.In a landscape where credibility with patient and policy stakeholders determines market access, reputation, and long-term impact, ELAVAY equips companies with the clarity to act—not just on compliance, but on connection. It doesn’t just measure perception; it delivers the intelligence needed to lead with legitimacy.Learn more at www.elavayreport.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ArchoAdvocacy.About Archo:At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.For more information, please contact:Hunter FasanaroDirector of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare InitiativesHunter.Fasanaro@archo.io / Elavay@archo.io

