Jeff Kagan is honored to be named 5G Ambassador for Thinkers360

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

I am honored to serve as a 5G Ambassador for Thinkers360. 5G, 6G, wireless, AI, and other communications technology are rapidly reshaping industries and our daily lives.” — Jeff KAGAN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Industry Analyst, Columnist, and Tech Influencer Jeff Kagan today announced his appointment as a 5G Ambassador for Thinkers360 , the world's premier expert and AI marketplace for B2B thought leaders, analysts, and influencers.This new role solidifies Kagan's commitment to sharing critical insights and fostering discussion around the transformative power of 5G technology.Jeff Kagan offers comment and perspective on news, companies including 5G – 6G - AI - Wireless – Telecom – Communications Technology - Private Wireless - Wireless Broadband - WI-Fi - 5G Advanced - 5G-A - Pay TV - Streaming - Cable TV - IoT - FWA - 5G Home Internet - Broadband - Satellite Broadband - Robotics - Telecom TV - Web 3.0 - Cloud - VoIP - Connected Mobility - Privacy - Smart House - Consumer Electronics and more!Thinkers360 is a leading platform that connects B2B companies with a vast network of industry experts, including academics, advisors, analysts, authors, consultants, entrepreneurs, executives, and speakers.Unlike traditional social media platforms, Thinkers360 emphasizes the depth of an individual's expertise, the quality of their content, and their authentic influence within specific industries.It empowers thought leaders to build, amplify, and monetize their professional brands, while providing enterprise brands, organizations, and startups with powerful tools to find and collaborate with the world's foremost B2B thought leaders, as well as amplifying their own executives and content."I am honored to serve as a 5G Ambassador for Thinkers360," said Jeff Kagan. "5G, AI, and other communications technology are rapidly reshaping industries and our daily lives, and I am passionate about providing clear, insightful analysis on their evolution and impact. Thinkers360 offers an unparalleled platform to connect with a global community of experts and decision-makers, and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing dialogue."As a 5G Ambassador, Kagan will play a pivotal role in highlighting key trends, challenges, and opportunities within the 5G ecosystem through articles, analyses, and engagement with the Thinkers360 community.His expertise in wireless, telecom, AI, IoT, and other cutting-edge technologies aligns perfectly with Thinkers360's mission to provide authoritative and valuable content.Explore the Thinkers360 Ambassador Directory: https://www.thinkers360.com/tl/ambassadors Learn more about Thinkers360:• For individual thought leaders, analysts, and influencers: Thinkers360 helps experts showcase their portfolios, track their thought leadership, and discover new opportunities. Find out more at https://www.thinkers360.com/explore-features-benefits • For enterprise brands, organizations, and startups: Thinkers360 provides tools to find and work with B2B thought leaders, analysts and influencers as well as to amplify the brand’s executives and content enabling them to "influence the influencers." REPORTERS who want expert, industry opinion and comment for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.COMPANY CEOs and CMOs who want to discuss becoming a Kagan client are invited to get in touch.For inquiries or interviews, contact Jeff Kagan the following ways:Email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite at www.jeffKAGAN.com See his contributions:Search "Google News" and "Google Search" for "Jeff Kagan"LinkedIn for Jeff Kagan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) for Jeff Kagan: https://x.com/jeffkagan Kagan column on RCRWireless.com on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Kagan column on Equities.com on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ Kagan column on TechNewsWorld.com: https://www.technewsworld.com/search-results?keyword=Jeff%20Kagan&orderby=post_date&order=desc About Jeff Kagan: Jeff Kagan is an accomplished industry analyst, columnist, and influencer with over 35 years of experience in the wireless and telecommunications sectors. He provides insightful commentary on emerging technologies like 5G, AI, and IoT, and is widely quoted in national and international media. Kagan advises companies on enhancing their market visibility and has a significant social media presence, reaching a broad audience of industry professionals and enthusiasts.About Thinkers360: Thinkers360 is the world's premier expert and AI marketplace for B2B thought leaders, analysts, and influencers. It offers a comprehensive platform for experts to share their insights, build their brands, and connect with companies seeking specialized knowledge. Thinkers360's unique, patented algorithms measure authentic influence beyond social media, ensuring that brands can find the right experts for their specific needs across a wide range of business, technology, and sustainability topics.###

