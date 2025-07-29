Did You Land The Part? Unscripted Series From Gives Audiences a Raw Look Into Hollywood’s Realest Question

Did You Land The Part? Logo Tracey Salton-Jones

Did You Land The Part? Unscripted Series From Tracey Salton-Jones Gives Audiences a Raw Look Into Hollywood’s Realest Question

I love to provide real talent with real opportunities. Did You Land The Part? provides just those types of opportunities to people all over the world.” — Tracey Salton-Jones

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment visionary Tracey Salton-Jones is focusing on her mission to reimagine talent-driven television. Following her high-profile reality hit Acting With The Stars, the content powerhouse is back with a new primetime competition series: Did You Land The Part?

Set to premiere in 2025, the unscripted format strips back the glamour to reveal the raw, emotional, and often unpredictable world of real-time casting. Think open call meets industry bootcamp—with every high-stakes audition captured on camera. In this bold new concept, contestants from all walks of life—rising actors, seasoned performers looking for a comeback, and even viral sensations—compete for the roles of a lifetime in front of actual casting directors, producers, and studio execs. Unlike traditional competitions, Did You Land The Part? blurs the line between audition and opportunity. Some contestants will land the job. Others will walk away with only the critique.

“The question every actor hears—‘Did you land the part?’—is both a dream and a gut punch,” says Salton-Jones, the show’s creator and executive producer. “This show puts that moment under the spotlight. It’s as real as it gets.” Each episode centers around a unique casting challenge—from indie films to major studio blockbusters, network pilots to Broadway-bound scripts. Contestants are given sides and scenarios, coached by working professionals, and then thrown into high-pressure audition rooms with cameras rolling. The twist? Some of the castings are real—and landing the role means your name is going in ink. While judges will evaluate performances, the final word may come from the casting decision itself: callbacks, offers, or the dreaded “thank you.”

Audience members will also get a say through social voting and virtual callbacks, helping shape who returns, who improves, and who’s likely to be seen again in future productions. The season will culminate in a special “Final Callback” showcase—a live event featuring the top performers, real-time casting offers, and a behind-the-scenes look at how breakout stars are truly discovered. For more info go to www.actingwiththestarsglobal.com

The pilot episode was self-financed and independently produced by Salton-Jones, known for her work in developing emotionally grounded, character-driven content. Acting With The Stars was derived from Did You Land The Part?. The series is unaffiliated with other programming that uses “with the stars” in their title or branding.

One of the most innovative minds in television today, Tracey Salton-Jones is renowned for her genre-defining formats and fearless approach to storytelling. With Did You Land The Part?, she continues her streak of content that challenges the norm and champions undiscovered talent.

