ChainThat Powers Everett Cash Mutual’s FREbird™ Solution Through Innovative BPA Implementation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChainThat , a leading provider of next-generation insurance technology, is excited to announce its collaboration with Everett Cash Mutual (ECM) in launching the FREbird™ (Farm, Ranch, Equine best insurance rating display) solution to their agents across all states in the US utilizing their subsidiary company American Reliable Insurance Company, a groundbreaking initiative to enhance ECM’s business processing agility and policy administration capabilities. This innovative solution leverages ChainThat’s Beyond Policy Administration (BPA) platform to streamline ECM’s core operations, positioning ECM at the forefront of modern insurance technology for the farm & agricultural insurance sector.Following ECM’s acquisition of American Reliable Insurance Company, ChainThat’s BPA platform enabled a seamless transition, rapidly scaling to support 49 jurisdictions and five lines of business. Delivered in just 18 months - on time and on budget - this collaboration underscores ChainThat’s ability to drive complex insurance transformations with speed and precision."We are delighted to have partnered with ECM in implementing the FREbird™ solution, which marks a new era in agility, accuracy, and efficiency for their operations,” said Vikas Acharya, CEO of ChainThat. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering insurers and mutuals with technology that enhances their ability to serve agents and policyholders with greater speed and precision. ECM has a great legacy and track record. Their dedication to their farm insurance community aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are proud of our team’s tireless effort in achieving such an extraordinary implementation."“ECM’s decision to partner with ChainThat has led to the successful build of a next-generation policy administration system with agency interface, uniquely focused on Farm and Agricultural insurance. The ability to deliver system technology on time and on budget is a feat rarely experienced in our industry today” said Randy Shaw, President and CEO of Everett Cash Mutual.About ChainThatChainThat is an industry-insider insurtech based in London, transforming insurance with SaaS-based solutions that activate agility for insurers, mutuals, MGAs, and brokers worldwide. Since 2015, ChainThat has been delivering enterprise-grade technology that simplifies and accelerates insurance operations.For more information, visit www.chainthat.com About Everett Cash Mutual Insurance Co.Founded in 1913, Everett Cash Mutual Insurance Co. is a trusted property and casualty insurer focused on serving the farm and agri-business sector. ECM, along with its subsidiary companies, American Reliable Insurance Company and 1st Choice Advantage Insurance Company, Inc., provides state of the art products and technology to support its marketing territory across the U.S. ECM is rated A “Excellent” by A.M. Best.For more information, visit www.everettcash.com

