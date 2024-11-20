ChainThat Partners with Cobalt Specialty to Deliver Surety and Commercial Lines Solutions in Canada Through BPA Platform

ChainThat Logo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChainThat , a leading provider of next-generation insurance technology, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Canadian market via a strategic partnership with Cobalt Specialty Inc.Cobalt Specialty will utilise ChainThat’s Beyond Policy Administration(BPA) platform to support the launch of its commercial insurance products, tailored for Canadian industries such as mining, oil and gas, and other specialised sectors. “This launch marks the first product Cobalt Specialty will introduce on the BPA platform, with plans to expand the partnership to include additional commercial product lines over time” said Malin Balasooriya, CEO & Founding Partner of Cobalt Specialty.“This partnership with Cobalt Specialty marks an exciting milestone for ChainThat as we continue our global expansion into Canada, following our growth in the US and Australia,” said Vikas Acharya, CEO of ChainThat. “BPA’s adaptability and cutting-edge technology provide MGAs like Cobalt Specialty, a powerful tool to innovate and grow, ensuring they can meet the unique needs of their clients with speed and precision. We are honoured to support their mission to bring their solutions to Canadian industries.”For Cobalt Specialty, onboarding ChainThat’s BPA platform represents a significant step forward in operational efficiency and speed to market. BPA’s comprehensive suite of features, including rapid product deployment, real-time reporting, and seamless integration with partners, will enable Cobalt to enhance its service offerings, respond swiftly to market changes, and – ultimately – grow the business.Through BPA, ChainThat empowers MGAs to enhance policy lifecycle management and increase operational efficiency through modular and scalable SaaS technology."Partnering with ChainThat to implement the BPA platform positions Cobalt Specialty at the forefront of Canada’s commercial insurance market,” said Gordon Rider, COO & Founding Partner of Cobalt Specialty. “With BPA, we are now equipped to bring innovative solutions to industries essential to the Canadian economy, allowing us to expand our offerings and strengthen our commitment to client satisfaction.”###About Cobalt SpecialtyCobalt Specialty is a Canadian MGA providing commercial insurance solutions across mining, oil and gas, renewables, and other niche industries. As a part of the financial services company KEWA, Cobalt is dedicated to delivering insurance solutions that are both sustainable and tailored to the needs of Canadian businesses. For more information, visit www.cobaltspecialty.com About ChainThatChainThat is a leading insurtech company based in London, dedicated to developing technology platforms that help insurance organisations realise their full potential. ChainThat empowers insurers, MGAs, brokers, and other insurance intermediaries to activate growth and achieve their business potential through intuitive SaaS-based platforms. Since 2015, ChainThat has been delivering enterprise-grade technology that simplifies and accelerates insurance operations. For more information, visit www.chainthat.com

