Game-Changing AI Interpretation Enables Real-time Multilingual Coaching and Player Communication

Language Services Associates (LSA) AI Interpretation

LSA launches AI Interpretation for real-time multilingual communication, enabling instant communication in 150+ languages.

...we empower organizations to enhance communication with clients, staff, and stakeholders alike. This technology helps strengthen collaboration and fosters inclusive dialogue in sports and beyond” — Scott Cooper, CEO at Language Services Associates

PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking move advancing the landscape of multilingual professional sports, Language Services Associates (LSA), the official interpretation and translation partner of the Philadelphia Union , is proud to announce the launch of its AI Interpretation solution.This cutting-edge AI-powered service, delivered via LSA’s alliance with Lingolet , allows for instant communication between players and coaching staff in over 150 languages, breaking down language barriers on and off the field. This marks one of the first times such technology has been implemented in professional soccer, setting a new standard in sports communication.A Leap Forward in Sports TechnologyLSA’s AI Interpretation eases communication between multilingual players and coaches so the team is aligned on the strategy and game plan.Key features include:• Real-time voice translation• Two-way communication• Portability and ease-of-use for instant sideline or locker room conversations• The ability for coaches to speak up to 150 languages simultaneously in the same training room, so every player hears in his preferred language• Customized earpieces that keep each conversation at a consistent sound level eliminating any concerns about one language overpowering another“We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in language services. Our new AI Interpretation solution reflects this, providing a smarter, faster, and more accessible way to communicate, not just for athletes and coaches, but across all industries. By delivering instant access to interpretation for multilingual teams, we empower organizations to enhance communication with clients, staff, and stakeholders alike. This technology helps strengthen collaboration and fosters inclusive dialogue in sports and beyond,” said Scott Cooper, CEO at Language Services Associates.As the Philadelphia Union embraces this transformative solution, the future of multilingual communication in sports looks bright, paving the way for more inclusive and effective team dynamics.About LSALanguage Services Associates Inc. (LSA) is a premier provider of interpretation, translation, and innovative AI language solutions, enabling clients to connect with expert interpreters for clear and effective multilingual communication. With more than three decades of experience, LSA serves thousands of organizations in hundreds of languages across various sectors, including sports, healthcare, finance, government, and more. AI Interpretation is done in alliance with Lingolet. For more information, visit LSA.inc.About Philadelphia UnionThe Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia’s five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club’s first Supporters’ Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2022, the Union reached the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history. In 2023, the Union reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, becoming the only Eastern Conference team to reach the semifinals in four of the last five seasons.The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Union Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing youth, the Union has signed 25 academy prospects to homegrown player contracts.The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union’s unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over seven acres of professional-grade practice pitches, and the newly announced WSFS Bank Sportsplex, a world-class, 365-day-a-year sports and recreation complex featuring indoor fieldhouse and seven outdoor fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.