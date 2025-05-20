Language Services Associates Named Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplace – Three Years Running

LSA Awarded Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplace – Three Years Running

LSA has been named a Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer for the third straight year, showcasing its supportive and growth-focused environment.

When our team feels valued and motivated, it directly translates into superior service for our partners. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and collaboration in every interaction” — Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA

PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Services Associates (LSA), a leader in interpretation, translation, and AI-driven language solutions, headquartered in the Philadelphia area, is proud to announce its recognition as a Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplace for 2025 . This marks the third consecutive year that LSA has received this recognition and secured a spot among the top 10 midsize companies. LSA has earned this esteemed honor, showcasing its reputation as an organization where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow.This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.As a cornerstone of the Philadelphia business community for over three decades, LSA understands the importance of a positive workplace culture not only for employee well-being but also for enhancing business partnerships.“Being named a Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplace for a third consecutive year is an incredible honor. I am so proud that our employees recognize LSA as a great place to work, because building a strong, inclusive, people-first culture is not just good for our team, it is good for our clients,” said Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA. “When our team feels valued and motivated, it directly translates into superior service for our partners. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and collaboration in every interaction.”LSA assists organizations in connecting with their limited English proficient (LEP) customers and patients through high-quality interpretation and translation services. LSA's dedicated team is passionate about enabling impactful communication through an extensive array of tailored language solutions including Over the Phone, Onsite, and Video Remote Interpretation, AI tools, Translation, integration with the Epic Toolbox, and more. By fostering an inclusive workplace built on collaboration, transparency, and teamwork, LSA continues to break new ground in the competitive language access industry.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”Learn more about LSA and join our team today!Contact us at 800.305.9673 X55305 or fill out our contact form.About Language Services AssociatesLanguage Services Associates (LSA) has been a leading language provider for over three decades. We offer a comprehensive suite of language services solutions including Over the Phone Interpretation, Video Remote Interpretation, Onsite interpretation, AI Machine Translation+, AI Video Dubbing, Translation & Localization (written word), Language Assessments & Testing, the LSA Scheduler, and additional features and add-ons to ensure your program is fully customized to fit your needs. With thousands of clients worldwide, more than 7,000 carefully vetted interpreters, and expertise in hundreds of languages, LSA stands out as the language provider of choice across various sectors, including insurance, coast center support, healthcare, government, finance, banking, entertainment, hospitality, and manufacturing.About EnergageMaking the world a better place to work together. ™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

