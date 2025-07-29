TTEC Prioritizes Employee Financial Wellness Through its Partnership With DailyPay

TTEC Is Committed To Supporting Its Employees’ Financial Wellness Journey Through High-Impact Benefits Such As On-Demand Pay

We’re always looking for ways to enrich the employee experience, and collaborating with a values-aligned partner like DailyPay allows us to do just that—with empathy, innovation, and impact.” — Laura Butler, Chief People Officer at TTEC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: TTEC ), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX, has partnered with DailyPay — a worktech company and the leading provider of On-Demand Pay. Through this collaboration, TTEC employees based in the U.S. use DailyPay’s financial wellness platform, empowering them with its products and solutions to live a more balanced financial life.For over 40 years, TTEC has partnered with some of the world’s most iconic brands to deliver optimized customer care, tech support, sales, AI operations, and trust and safety solutions. TTEC recently added DailyPay to its suite of benefits to support employees' financial wellness goals both in and out of the workplace. This collaboration comes at a critical time when economic pressures and inflation are making financial resilience more important than ever.DailyPay empowers employees with flexible pay options, allowing them to access their earned wages as they’re earned—whether between paychecks, after a shift, or on demand. This real-time access gives employees greater control over their finances, helping them avoid late fees, manage expenses, and plan ahead with confidence. With up-to-date visibility into their earnings, employees are better equipped to make informed financial decisions for themselves and their families.This commitment to financial wellness aligns closely with TTEC’s people-first values and global approach to employee well-being. Since launching the program, TTEC has seen a 55% DailyPay enrollment rate across its U.S. workforce. Among those enrolled, 66% say the benefit has helped them pay their regular monthly bills on time.“In today’s economic environment, where every dollar matters, our partnership with DailyPay helps ensure our people have financial flexibility and peace of mind,” said Laura Butler, Chief People Officer at TTEC. “We’re always looking for ways to enrich the employee experience, and collaborating with a values-aligned partner like DailyPay allows us to do just that—with empathy, innovation, and impact."TTEC is certified as a Great Place to Work in 15 countries including the U.S., and is dedicated to offering unique benefits that best fit the needs of its employees. In addition to DailyPay’s services, TTEC also offers mental health and addiction counseling, women’s health services, virtual physical therapy, career growth training opportunities, and more. To learn more about current job opportunities with TTEC, visit their careers page ###About TTECTTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at www.ttec.com About DailyPayDailyPay is a worktech platform that offers industry-leading On-Demand Pay and financial wellness solutions for employers and employees. DailyPay serves a business-to-business-to-consumer (“B2B2C”) ecosystem with its mission to power daily opportunities by providing employers with solutions to create a more engaged and productive workforce and by empowering employees to live a better financial life. DailyPay’s platform, featuring an industry-leading On-Demand Pay solution, empowers employees to take control of their working lives, realize the benefit of their hard work in real time, and help them break living the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press Media ContactsJulia Carrjulia.carr@dailypay.comDavid Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comMeredith Matthewsmeredith.matthews@ttec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.