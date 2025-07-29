Continued Temporary Housing Assistance Available

ST. LOUIS – If you don’t have a safe place to live or if continued temporary housing is still needed because of recent disasters in Missouri, you can contact FEMA to request assistance.

Get help with rent

To request assistance to help with rent, homeowners and renters need to contact FEMA and let them know. This can be done by:

First applying for FEMA Assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations, visit: FEMA.gov/DRC.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 . If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service.

. If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service. Sending your request in writing to FEMA: P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

FEMA will do a home inspection to verify damage reported on your application.

If approved, you will receive an initial rental award of up to two months of rent. Rental Assistance may help cover your monthly rent amount, which may include a security deposit. It might not cover all rental expenses.

Continued Temporary Housing Assistance

If you received rental assistance from FEMA and require further rental assistance while working toward your permanent housing plan, we encourage you to stay in touch with FEMA. Continued Temporary Housing Assistance (CTHA) may be available for those who qualify.

Impacted residents can apply for CTHA based on three months of their actual monthly costs for rent and utilities or the Fair Market Rent, whichever is less.

Continued Temporary Housing Assistance eligibility requirements:

Be awarded initial Rental Assistance and show you used this money to pay for temporary housing.

Are unable to return to your pre-disaster residence because it is not safe to live in or is no longer available because of the disaster.

Demonstrate a continued disaster-caused financial need.

Show that you are working toward a permanent housing plan.

What Are Eligible Expenses?

CTHA is intended to cover the monthly rent amount (including lot rent, if applicable).

Essential utilities (gas, propane, electric, water, oil, trash, sewer due to disaster-caused displacement) This does not include telephone, cable TV, or internet service for the housing unit.



If you were initially approved for Rental Assistance, an application for CTHA will be mailed to you 15 days after the grant is approved. If you do not receive one, please contact FEMA by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Request Continued Temporary Housing Assistance

The CTHA request form and supporting documents should be returned to FEMA by:

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations, visit: FEMA.gov/DRC.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 . If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service.

. If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service. Sending your request in writing to FEMA: P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION Union Tabernacle M.B. Church

626 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Urban League Entrepreneurship and

Women’s Business Center

4401 Natural Bridge Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115 Sumner High School — Parking Lot

4248 Cottage Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

March 14-15 Missouri Disaster

Homeowners and renters affected by the March 14-15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster and Wright counties may be eligible for Rental Assistance and/or CTHA.

May 16 Missouri Disaster

Homeowners and renters affected by the May 16 disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Scott County may also be eligible for Rental Assistance and/or CTHA. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is August 11, 2025.

You can still ask for additional assistance, as long as you submit an initial application before the deadline.