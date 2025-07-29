AG Yost Sues Former Service Dog Charity and Founder for Misuse of More Than $25,000 in Donations

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against a now-defunct Findlay nonprofit and its founder, alleging serious misuse of charitable funds, mismanagement, and abuse of public trust.

The lawsuit, filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court against Pawsible Angels Inc. and its former executive director, Michele S. Frank, alleges donations were diverted to cover Frank’s personal expenses.

“Ohioans donated to help people in need — not to pay someone’s rent, piano lessons, or dating services,” Yost said. “This is a blatant betrayal of public trust, and we’re holding her accountable.”

The organization was established to train and provide service dogs for people with chronic illness and disabilities.

The Attorney General’s investigation found that Frank, who controlled the nonprofit’s finances and operations, used charitable funds for rent and utilities at her residence, personal debt and overdraft fees, medical bills, clothing, meals, dating services and private music lessons.

The lawsuit also alleges that Frank failed to maintain financial transparency, refused to provide the organization’s board with access to financial records, and continued to act on behalf of the charity even after resigning.

Yost’s office is seeking restitution, civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, and a permanent injunction barring Frank from operating or serving on the board of any charitable organization in Ohio.

The case was brought by the Charitable Law Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for enforcing state laws governing nonprofits and protecting the integrity of charitable donations.

Ohioans who suspect a charitable organization of fraud or misuse can file a complaint at charitable.ohioago.gov or by calling 800-282-0515.

