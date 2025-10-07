IDENTIFIED: 1989 Franklin County John Doe

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In another victory for forensic genealogy, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Franklin County Coroner Dr. Nate Overmire announced today that the skeletal remains of a white male found 36 years ago have been identified.

“Solving a cold case takes teamwork, technology and tenacity – all of which were are on display in this case,” Yost said. “This type of public-private partnership has a direct impact on so many and brings real results to loved ones.”

The remains – discovered on Nov. 3, 1989, on Walcutt Road in western Franklin County – are those of Ernest Emerson Carter, who was born in 1923. Very little is known about Carter’s life or death.

“We believe each person is worthy of dignity and respect,” Overmire said. “Our patients can no longer advocate for themselves so we must on their behalf. I am extremely proud of the compassionate, talented staff who worked on this case from my office, BCI and our community partners. Together, we were able to utilize science to solve a mystery.”

Investigators from Overmire’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, part of Yost’s office, had long worked to solve the mystery of the remains.

BCI became involved in 2000, when the Franklin County coroner at the time submitted the remains to BCI’s Project LINK (Linking Individuals Not Known), an initiative that collects DNA samples from unidentified human remains and from people with missing loved ones in hopes of turning up a match. No leads were generated.

In the ensuing years, BCI conducted additional, advanced DNA testing on the remains – but, again, no leads were generated.

Last year, the nonprofit Porchlight Project, which funds forensic genealogy for families of the missing and the murdered, became involved, paying for the testing conducted by Othram, a Texas-based forensics technology company.

“I am grateful to Ohio BCI, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, and Othram for their collaboration and dedication throughout the process of solving this decades-old mystery,” said Val Bogart, The Porchlight Project’s genetic genealogist. “I am hopeful the identification of Mr. Carter brings long-awaited answers and a step toward closure for all involved.”

Genealogists and BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit worked collaboratively to build a family tree to locate a close relative. This process turned up a match with a male relative, whose DNA was used to confirm the remains as those of Ernest Emerson Carter.

“There is technology here today that works, and it is able to give answers to a lot of families, like in this case,” said Kristen Mittelman, Chief Development Officer for Othram. “We’re proud to work with law enforcement who are working every day to solve cases and help families.”

