Yost Warns Pornography Sites of Potential Lawsuits Over Violations of Age-Verification Law

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A review of 20 top pornography websites ordered by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost revealed that only one is complying with Ohio’s recently enacted age-verification law.

Yost is sending Notice of Violation letters to the companies behind noncompliant pornography websites, warning of legal action if they fail to bring their platforms into compliance within 45 days.

“This duly enacted law protects young, impressionable children from the harms of adult-only material found online,” Yost said. “It’s time for these companies to explain why they think they’re above the law.”

After the law took effect on Sept. 30, Yost ordered a review of major websites that advertise adult content for compliance with the law. Only one of the 20 websites included in the review was complying.

“If one company can comply, then all can comply,” Yost said.

Ohio Revised Code Section 1349.10 requires websites that host content “obscene or harmful to juveniles” to implement reasonable age-verification measures that block access to minors. These websites must confirm that users are at least 18 years old by reviewing a government-issued photo ID or transactional data, such as mortgage, education or employment records.

Many of the websites rely on the honor system, requiring users to click a button stating that they are at least 18, but this step alone, Yost cautions, does not meet the legal requirements.

Failure to address the violations within 45 days could result in a civil lawsuit from the Attorney General’s Office.

“Intentional noncompliance places minors at risk,” the letters say. “We urge you to take immediate corrective action.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

