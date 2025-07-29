Dunbarton ATV Crash

CONTACT:

CO Griffin McKeown

603-271-3361

July 29, 2025

Dunbarton, NH – On July 28, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single ATV crash involving a male operator and a female passenger on the Stark Pond Trail in Dunbarton, which is part of the Hopkinton-Everett OHRV Trail System.

Ryan Routhier, 33, of Warner, New Hampshire, was operating an ATV with Anne Klucinec, 21, also of Warner, as a passenger. As they approached a corner, Routhier accelerated rapidly and subsequently lost control of the machine causing it to roll onto its side. Both occupants of the ATV sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the rollover crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire State Police, Dunbarton Police Department, and Dunbarton Fire Department responded to the crash. Dunbarton Fire Department transported both occupants to Concord Hospital for further medical treatment.

Neither occupant was wearing any safety equipment such as a helmet, goggles, or proper riding attire at the time of the crash. It appears as though speed and alcohol are primary contributing factors to this crash; however, all factors surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when operating OHRVs and to always wear appropriate safety equipment such as helmets and eye protection. For further information on safe operation of an OHRV please visit the NH Fish and Game website at wildlife.nh.gov.