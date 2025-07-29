Mercy University Student Named IWLCA Division II Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Mercy University Lacrosse Athlete Lindsey Shimborske

A Farmingdale, New York native, Lindsey Shimborske is the first student-athlete in Mercy University women's lacrosse history to earn this prestigious honor.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercy University is proud to announce that women's lacrosse player Lindsey Shimborske has been named the 2025 Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division II Scholar-Athlete of the Year. A Farmingdale, New York native, Shimborske is the first student-athlete in Mercy women's lacrosse history to earn this prestigious honor.“We are so proud of Lindsey Shimborske for being named the IWLCA Division II Scholar-Athlete of the Year,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “This is an incredible accomplishment that recognizes not only her exceptional talent on the field, but her unwavering commitment to academic excellence. She exemplifies the very best of what it means to be a student-athlete at Mercy University.”The award is presented annually to one student athlete in each division — NCAA Division I, II, III, and the NAIA—who exemplifies excellence both on the field and in the classroom. Eligible nominees must be seniors or graduate students in their final year of athletic eligibility, maintain at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA and play a significant role on their team.Shimborske, a May 2025 graduate, earned her degree in Health Science with a concentration in Physical Therapy with an impressive 3.99 GPA. Her achievements on the field include: a three-time IWLCA All-American and USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American, three-time ECC Defender of the Year and a four-time IWLCA All-Region recipient and First Team All-ECC honoree. She concluded her college career with a school-record in caused turnovers (175) and ranks second in both ground balls (219) and draw controls (392). The team captain played in the IWLCA Division II Senior All-Star Game and was named the ECC Championship's Most Outstanding Player in 2023.Academically, she has been named the ECC Women's Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year three times and has been named College Sports Communicators Academic All-American three times. She has also been named College Sports Communicators Academic All-District three times, named to the ECC Commissioner's Honor Roll four times, earned the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award three times and has been named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll four times.At Mercy University, athletes shine on and off the field. This past year, the Mavericks earned the NCAA Division II President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the third consecutive year. This award is bestowed upon qualifying colleges and universities that achieve an Academic Success Rate (ASR) of 90 or higher. Considered to be a strong measure of student athletes’ academic performance, Mercy registered an Academic Success Rate (ASR) of 92 percent, ranking 12th out of 312 Division II institutions.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

