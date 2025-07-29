Statement on New York Shooting

“Yesterday, New York lost four innocent lives in a horrific act of violence. Among them was NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, a 3 1/2-year veteran who leaves behind a wife eight months pregnant and two young sons. My heart is with his loved ones, his NYPD family and every victim of this tragedy.

“The killer used an AR-15–style assault rifle. The same weapon of war used in mass shootings across America.

“New York has some of the strongest gun laws in the nation. We banned assault weapons. We strengthened our Red Flag Law. We closed dangerous loopholes. But our laws only go so far when an AR-15 can be obtained in a state with weak gun laws and brought into New York to commit mass murder.

“The time to act is now. The American people are tired of thoughts and prayers. They deserve action. Congress must summon the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and finally pass a national assault weapons ban before more innocent lives are stolen.”