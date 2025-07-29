Maryland’s Best and Maryland Grain Producers Host Second Annual Maryland Spirits Competition

July 29, 2025

Maryland’s Best whiskey judges: Secretary of the Department of Emergency Management Russell Strickland, grain farmer Jason Scott, Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks, and grain farmer John Bruning.

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 29, 2025)— The Maryland Grain Producers Association and Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best program recently hosted the 2025 Maryland Spirits Competition, highlighting Maryland distilleries using at least 50% of Maryland grown grain to create their whiskey. The competition is designed to encourage whiskey producers to consider Maryland grain and showcase the variety of spirits already made with local products.

“We are excited to continue this competition in 2025 highlighting the connection between farmers and consumer products,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “The dedication to using local grain in a glass is critical to continue showing that purchasing local- even Maryland spirits- matters.”

For the second year in a row, the competition featured two awards: the Maryland’s Best Farmer’s Choice Award and the Maryland’s Best Cocktail Competition, both using Maryland whiskeys made with at least 50 percent or more Maryland grain. Five Maryland companies, including McClintock Distilling, Meinelschmidt Distillery, Pathfinder Farm Distillery, Tenth Ward Distilling, Sangfroid Distilling and Tobacco Barn Distillery competed in the Maryland’s Best Farmer’s Choice Award competition.

Following a blind judging round, Meinelschmidt Distillery Straight Bourbon Whiskey came out on top as the Maryland’s Best Farmer’s Choice Award winner. Meinelschmidt will receive a $1,000 prize from the Maryland Grain Producers, a trophy and rights to use the Maryland Spirit Competition Winner logo on products recognizing their status. Meinelschmidt’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey is made with malted white winter wheat, malted barley, field rye, yellow corn, and bloody butcher corn and is aged for three years in American Oak. Ingredients came from Ernst Grain Farm (Clear Spring) and Pathfinder Farms (Boonsboro). Their winning Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available now at their tasting room and at local retailers.

Additionally, the Maryland’s Best Cocktail Competition was held on July 24 at the Maryland Grain Producer’s annual Commodity Classic event held in Queen Anne’s County. Participating distilleries included – McClintock Distilling, Meinelschmidt Distillery, Pathfinder Farm Distillery, and Tobacco Barn Distillery – submitting delicious cocktails containing at least 50% Maryland grain. Event attendees were able to sample and vote for their favorite with the top three winners announced at the end of the program:

First Place: Tobacco Barn Distilling featuring Maryland 400, $500 prize

Second Place: Pathfinder Farms featuring Blueberry Lemonade, $300 prize

Third Place: McClintock Distillery featuring Chai Pear Whiskey Sour, $200 prize

“The Maryland Grain Producers Board was very open to working with the Department of Agriculture and recognizing those who utilize our producer’s grain in their beverages. We truly appreciate their support of Maryland Grain Production and are looking forward to the growing relationship,” said Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board President, Steve Ernst.

To find all the products and cocktails, please visit Marylandsbest.net and to learn more about Maryland Grain Producers Association, visit their website here. For inquiries about participation in future competitions, please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

