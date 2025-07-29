Richard Bland College President Speaks on RBC's Independence

"On Air-RBC Podcast: Conversation with the President" Ep. 1

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Bland College (RBC) recently launched a podcast series entitled “On Air-RBC: Conversation with the President.” In the first episode of the series, RBC President Dr. Debbie L. Sydow speaks candidly about the important work ahead for RBC’s new Board of Visitors. She also talks about RBC’s ambitious moves to build transformative community partnerships across the Tri-Cities. Click here to tune in to Part 1 of this insightful conversation to hear directly from President Sydow about what’s ahead for Richard Bland College.

