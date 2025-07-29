Strategic Partnership between Covaris and Hamilton Empowers Labs with Sonication STAR

Sonication Star is a Hands-Free, High-Performance FFPE Nucleic Acid Extraction with truXTRAC FFPE SMART Solution

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covaris, a PerkinElmer company and pioneer in sample preparation technologies, and Hamilton Company, a global leader in automation solutions, announce a strategic partnership to co-market the truXTRACFFPE SMART Solution, powered by the HamiltonSonication STAR liquid handler. This joint solution offers a fully automated, walk-away workflow that delivers unmatched performance for nucleic acid extraction from FFPE samples.The truXTRAC FFPE SMART Solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of laboratories requiring high-purity, high-yield total nucleic acids for downstream sequencing applications. With the ability to process 8 to 96 FFPE samples per day—completely hands-free—this solution eliminates variability, minimizes operator error, and ensures reproducibility batch after batch.“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to empowering researchers with high-quality, scalable automation for challenging FFPE samples,” said Annemarie Watson, CEO Covaris. “By integrating Covaris’ proprietary SMART chemistry with Hamilton’s automation expertise, we’re enabling labs to achieve consistent, high-performing results with minimal hands-on time.”truXTRAC FFPE SMART Solution – Key Benefits:Improve Operational Expenses• Reduce QNS (Quantity Not Sufficient) rates and achieve confident results with a robust extraction protocol• Scalable to meet throughput demands—from eight to 96 samples—with reliable performanceSave Time• Accelerated workflow enables faster time to results• Hands-free processing reduces technician burden and eliminates manual variability“Combining our Sonication STAR platform with Covaris’ proven extraction chemistry creates an end-to-end solution for reliable nucleic acid extraction,” said Michael Mouradian, Vice President of Hamilton. “This collaboration highlights the synergy between powerful chemistry and precision automation.”“Our partnership with Hamilton, an automation pioneer, perfectly aligns with our mission and vision of advancing the science of our customers with purpose. By combining our life science expertise with Hamilton’s innovative platforms, we exemplify the power of purposeful partnership in driving meaningful scientific outcomes,” added Dirk Bontridder, CEO of PerkinElmer.Together, Covaris and Hamilton are setting a new standard for FFPE sample preparation—one that’s automated, scalable, and built for today’s most demanding sequencing applications.About Covaris, LLCCovaris, a PerkinElmer Company, develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, and reagents used in pre-analytical sample preparation for genomic and proteomic analysis to help accelerate the pace of research and life science innovations. Using proprietary technologies including focused acoustic energy, Covaris’ tools achieve highly accurate and reproducible results with the goal of empowering customers to make new discoveries, develop new assays and improve bioanalytical results. Some of the non-contact applications include faster automated DNA fragmentation, cell lysis, accelerated binding partner mixing, bead resuspension, and compound formulation. Additional information about Covaris, LLC is available at www.covaris.com About Hamilton CompanyHamilton Company is a leading global manufacturer specializing in precision measurement devices, automated liquid handling systems, and sample management. With a focus on innovative design, Hamilton products incorporate patented liquid handling technologies into a portfolio that includes liquid handling platforms, standard application-based solutions, small devices, consumables, and OEM liquid handling solutions. committed to quality and customer satisfaction, Hamilton delivers innovative solutions for laboratories around the world.Contact UsHamilton CompanyMahshid FarzanMarketing Project Supervisor, RoboticsPhone : +1 775-451-0964mahshid.farzan@hamiltoncomapny.com

