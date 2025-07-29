Intelligent Lighting Control Market estimated to reach US$24.192 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.34%

The intelligent lighting control market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% from US$13.523 billion in 2025 to US$24.192 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the intelligent lighting control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$24.192 billion by 2030.The intelligent lighting control market has been experiencing significant growth and innovation in recent years. With the rise of smart homes and buildings, the demand for advanced lighting control systems has increased, leading to a surge in the market. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, as more and more consumers and businesses recognize the benefits of intelligent lighting control.One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. Intelligent lighting control systems use sensors and advanced algorithms to adjust lighting levels based on occupancy and natural light, resulting in significant energy savings. This not only benefits the environment but also helps businesses and homeowners save on their energy bills. As a result, the demand for these systems has been steadily rising, especially in commercial and industrial settings.In addition to energy efficiency, the convenience and customization offered by intelligent lighting control systems have also contributed to their popularity. With the use of smart devices and voice commands, users can easily control and personalize their lighting according to their preferences. This has made intelligent lighting control a desirable feature in both residential and commercial spaces, further driving the market growth.As the market continues to expand, companies are also investing in research and development to bring new and innovative products to the market. This has resulted in the introduction of advanced features such as color-changing lights, motion sensors , and integration with other smart home devices. These developments are expected to further propel the growth of the intelligent lighting control market.In conclusion, the intelligent lighting control market is experiencing rapid growth and innovation, driven by the increasing demand for energy efficiency and convenience. With the continuous development of new and advanced products, the market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years. As consumers and businesses become more aware of the benefits of intelligent lighting control, it is clear that this market will play a significant role in shaping the future of lighting.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/intelligent-lighting-control-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the intelligent lighting control market that have been covered are Signify Holding, Acuity Brands, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Schneider Electric, OSRAM GmbH, among others.The market analytics report segments the intelligent lighting control market as follows:By Type• Sensors• Ballasts & LED Drivers• Microcontrollers• Dimmers & Switch Actuators• Transmitters & Receivers• Intelligent LuminairesBy connectivity• Wired• Wireless• HybridBy application• Residential• Commercial• Industrial• OthersBy regions:• Americas• Europe Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Signify Holding• Acuity Brands, Inc.• Honeywell International Inc.• Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.• Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.• Schneider Electric• OSRAM GmbH• Eaton Corporation• Cree Lighting• Siemens AG• GE LightingReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Level Transmitter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/level-transmitter-market • Smart Lighting Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-lighting-market • Beacon Receivers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/beacon-receivers-market • Safety Switches Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/safety-switches-market • Radar Level Transmitter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/radar-level-transmitter-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

