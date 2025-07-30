Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT® and Catherina D. Narigon Join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. and The Acta Group

Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT® Catherina D. Narigon

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) and The Acta Group (Acta) are pleased to announce that Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT® and Catherina D. Narigon have joined our firms, Dr. Holden as Senior Toxicologist and Regulatory Scientist, and Ms. Narigon as an Associate.Prior to joining our firms, Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABTserved as Toxicology Lead for the Chemical and Material Risk Management Program, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Energy, Installations, & Environmental), and Chief of the Neuroscience Department Medical Toxicology Research Division, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense. She holds a Ph.D. in Biology from Portland State University.Dr. Holden has extensive experience in molecular mechanisms of exposure across a wide range of chemicals and materials. As a toxicologist with the U.S. Army Public Health Center, she conducted numerous human health and environmental hazard and risk assessments in occupational, hazardous waste, and military base settings. She is a powerful and experienced advocate for clients engaged with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) risk assessments and risk management rules, and is well-suited to assist clients in preparing, analyzing, and interpreting environmental, toxicity, and public health data to support regulatory compliance and sustained commercial success. Dr. Holden joins a brilliant and seasoned team of toxicologists, chemists, geneticists, and public health scientists at B&C and Acta delivering superior evidence-based support for client advocacy.Catherina (Cathy) D. Narigon joins B&C from the State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), Drinking Water & Groundwater Protection Division, where she served as Associate General Counsel. Previously, Ms. Narigon served as a judicial clerk with the Second District Superior Court of Alaska.During her tenure with Vermont ANR, Ms. Narigon drafted state regulatory language addressing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) treatment specifications, maximum contaminant levels, and compliance timelines; prepared recommendations for statutory, regulatory, and policy changes related to state on-site wastewater regulation; and assisted with compliance and enforcement issues. Ms. Narigon assists B&C clients with matters under TSCA, the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), and the Clean Water Act (CWA), among other global chemical control frameworks and is deeply engaged in client advocacy related to extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies and PFAS regulation. Ms. Narigon’s addition expands and enhances B&C’s delivery of stellar legal and regulatory acumen with extraordinary responsiveness and efficiency.Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C), www.lawbc.com , is a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group (Acta), www.actagroup.com , is a scientific and regulatory consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, providing strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance.

