Afghanistan: Futsal for empowering children with disabilities

Twelve-year-old Mohammad Ehsan’s eyes are fixed on the ball as he runs across the futsal court. He tackles an opponent, dodges another and dribbles before trying to strike a goal. His excitement and confidence on court are obvious signs of his love for the game. But for Ehsan, who suffers from cerebral palsy, futsal is much more than a game – it is a route to physical healing and social inclusion.

Ehsan’s mother Zareena shares that he could neither walk nor sit nor manage any other simple tasks independently till only a few years ago. In 2018, he was brought for treatment to the physical rehabilitation centre of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Kabul. Before long he started showing signs of improvement and was enrolled in the centre’s futsal initiative.

“He was born with impaired vision and when he was around three years old we noticed he was suffering from numbness in his leg. We took him to several hospitals, but nothing helped until we found out about the ICRC’s centre. Before treatment, even simple tasks like going to the restroom were very difficult for him, but now he does it all with ease,” says Zareena.

Since their home is far from the gymnasium, Ehsan’s mother wakes up at 5 AM to take him to play on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. “I want him to keep progressing,” she says.

Ehsan says he used to walk on his toes when he first enrolled in the rehabilitation programme.

Now, I walk normally. My schoolteacher has also granted permission to let me play and does not mark me absent.

Transformative impact

Launched in 2010, the ICRC’s futsal initiative is focused on the long-term physical rehabilitation and social inclusion of children with disabilities in Afghanistan, particularly those affected by cerebral palsy and polio. It uses sports as a pathway to healing, promoting independence, improving cognitive and social skills and empowering people with disabilities.

While children gain confidence and improve their ability to communicate and socialize with peers, parents and caregivers often report positive changes in the children’s mood, motivation and social relationships.