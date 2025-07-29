Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for the first half of 2025

MACAU, July 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments rose by 5.1 percentage points year-on-year to 89.1% in the first half of 2025, while the number of inbound package tour visitors decreased by 2.3% to 963,000.

At the end of the first half year, there were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public, an increase of 4 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 3.8% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 5.1 percentage points year-on-year to 89.1% in the first half year; the rates for 5-star (92.5%), 4-star (83.1%) and 3-star hotels (85.4%) showed respective growth of 6.6 percentage points, 2.7 percentage points and 4.4 percentage points.

Number of guests of hotel establishments decreased by 1.0% year-on-year to 7,202,000 in the first half year, with those from the Chinese mainland (5,349,000) rising by 0.8%. International guests (589,000) grew by 8.6% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (169,000), Japan (48,000), Malaysia (44,000) and India (41,000) went up by 13.3%, 16.1%, 7.3% and 5.2% respectively, while those from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (879,000) fell by 8.5%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights in the first half year.

Number of inbound package tour visitors totalled 963,000 in the first half year, down by 2.3% year-on-year. International tour visitors went up by 12.2% to 117,000, of which those from the Republic of Korea (51,000) increased by 19.7%. On the other hand, tour visitors from the Chinese mainland decreased by 6.0% to 813,000. Meanwhile, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies climbed by 3.9% year-on-year to 267,000, with 193,000 of them going to the Chinese mainland.

In June alone, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 88.4%, up by 5.6 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests increased by 4.7% year-on-year to 1,197,000, while the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.6 nights. On the other hand, the total number of inbound package tour visitors fell by 27.5% year-on-year to 99,000 in June, mainly due to fewer tour visitors from the Chinese mainland, as some visitors from Guangdong Province opted to travel to Macao under the Individual Visit Scheme following the further facilitation of travel from the Mainland to Macao this year. Meanwhile, international tour visitors grew by 8.6% year-on-year to 18,000. Additionally, 50,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, a drop of 5.8% year-on-year.